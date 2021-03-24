IPL 2021: Leg spinner Adam Zampa to miss Royal Challengers Bangalore's opening game against Mumbai Indians

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to begin on 9 April. The first match of the tournament will be played between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Mumbai Indians (MI) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. On Wednesday, 24 March, Mike Hesson, RCB's Director of Cricket, revealed that leg-spinner Adam Zampa will be missing the team's opening game as he is getting married.

Confirming the news in a video posted on RCB's official website, Hesson said, "We won't have our full contingent of overseas players available for the first game. Adam Zampa is getting married".

"It's an important time for him and it's something that as a franchise we are aware of and we respect and we hope he has a great time. So when he joins us, once again he is going to be fresh and make a massive contribution to the rest of the tournament," he added.

RCB will begin their training camp on 29 March and the players will be arriving till 1 April. AB de Villiers will join the squad on 28 March while Richardson and Daniel Sams will be available from 31 March.

In this IPL season, all the teams will play at four out of six venues during the league stage as no one will play at their home venue. The final of the much-awaited tournament will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium on 30 May.