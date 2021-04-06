IPL 2021: Kolkata Knight Riders Factbox, the riders who lost their way

IPL titles: 2

Kolkata Knight Riders have won the league twice, in 2012 and 2014. They are third in the most titles category with Mumbai Indians leading with four followed by Chennai Super Kings with three. KKR have made it to the playoffs six times in 13 seasons including winning two championships. They have had a start-stop record in the league recently and haven't managed to reach the final since 2014.

Here's how they have fared year on year

How did they fare in the previous season: KKR couldn't make it to the playoffs and missed out by a whisker in a three-way tie. SRH (0.608) AND RCB (-0.172) had a better Net Run Rate compared to KKR (-0.214) as they all finished on 14 points. Kolkata finished fifth in the table.

Win percentage: 52.08

KKR have the fourth-best win percentage of 52.08 having won 98 of the 182 matches played. They have lost 90 matches

Highest run-getter: Gautam Gambhir

Gambhir has been KKR's all-time highest run-getter with 3035 runs from 108 innings at 31.61. He amassed 27 fifties and possessed a strike rate of 124.28.

From the current crop, Andre Russell is the highest run-getter with 1459 runs from 57 innings at 31.04. He's hit eight fifties and possesses a staggering strike rate of 184.21.

Highest wicket-taker: Sunil Narine

Narine has scalped most wickets for KKR with 127 wickets from 119 innings at 24.77. He boasts an impressive economy rate of 6.77 and an average of 21.9. He has one five-wicket and six four-wicket hauls.

Highest individual score: Brendon McCullum 158 not out vs RCB at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore.

McCullum set the ball rolling in the very first match of the IPL with iconic innings of 158 from 73 balls including 13 sixes and 10 fours. The record of the innings being the highest score in IPL remained for five years before Chris Gayle surpassed it with 175 not out at the same venue against Pune Warriors in 2013. It still remains the second-highest individual score in the league.

Highest team score: 245/6 vs KXIP in Indore:

Powered by half-centuries from Sunil Narine the opener (75 off 36 balls) and captain Dinesh Karthik (50 off 23 balls), KKR posted 245/6 batting first against KXIP at the Holkar Stadium in 2018. KKR won the match as KXIP fell short by 31 runs.

Favourite opponent: Kings XI Punjab

KKR have had the most success against KXIP (For teams against whom KKR has played 10 or more matches). They have a 66.66 percent win record against them having won 18 of the 25 matches and lost 9.

Bogey opponent: Mumbai Indians

KKR haven't had a great time against MI having lost 21 of the 27 matches and won just 6 with a win percentage of just 22.22, their least against all teams (For teams against whom KKR has played 10 or more matches).

When they played in the UAE: They didn't have the best of starts to the league in 2014, winning just 2 out of five in the UAE leg. However, they bounced back hard in the Indian leg and went on to win the title that year. When they returned in 2020, they couldn't make it to the playoff and ended fifth.

Lesser known facts:

KKR also hold the record for most consecutive wins in a season and overall. They won 9 matches on a trot in 2014 and extended it to 10 at the start of the 2015 season.

Gautam Gambhir scored 1343 runs at an average of 34.44 from 44 innings at Eden Gardens, Kolkata - the most by any KKR player at a single venue in IPL.

Sunil Narine has taken 56 wickets from 45 matches at a SR of 18.29 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata in IPL - the most by any KKR player at a single venue.

IPL 2020 auctions players bought: Shakib Al Hasan, Sheldon Jackson, Vaibhav Arora, Karun Nair, Harbhajan Singh, Ben Cutting, Venkatesh Iyer, Pawan Negi

IPL 2020 players traded in: None

IPL 2020 retained players: Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Rahul Tripathi, Varun Chakravarthy, Tim Seifert.

IPL 2020 released players: Chris Green, Harry Gurney, M Siddharth, Nikhil Naik, Siddhesh Lad, Tom Banton.

IPL 2020 full squad: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Tim Seifert (wk), Rahul Tripathi, Rinku Singh, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Eoin Morgan (c), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Varun CV, Kuldeep Yadav, Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Sandeep Warrier, Prasidh Krishna, Shakib Al Hasan, Sheldon Jackson, Vaibhav Arora, Karun Nair, Harbhajan Singh, Ben Cutting, Venkatesh Iyer, Pawan Negi.

