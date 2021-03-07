Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

IPL 2021, Kolkata Knight Riders: All you need to know about squad and full schedule

The Kolkata Knight Riders narrowly missed out on a playoff berth, finishing at the fifth position in IPL 2020.

With a good blend of youth and experience, they’re one of the most power-packed sides in the competition.

Kolkata will open their campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on 11 April. The Eoin Morgan-led side will play most of their matches in Bangalore (5), followed by Ahmedabad (4), Chennai (3), and Mumbai (2).

While they’ll heavily depend on the likes of Morgan, Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, the franchise has made some interesting acquisitions in 2021 - Shakib Al Hasan, Harbhajan Singh and Karun Nair to name a few. They were particularly smart in approaching the auctions and didn’t shell a lot as compared to some of the other teams. Shakib, at Rs 3,20,00,000, was their most expensive buy in 2021.

Here's the full schedule for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

Matches Date Time Home Away Venue
1 11th April 7.30 pm SRH KKR Chennai
2 13th April 7.30 pm KKR MI Chennai
3 18th April 3.30 pm RCB KKR Chennai
4 21st April 7.30 pm KKR CSK Mumbai
5 24th April 7.30 pm RR KKR Mumbai
6 26th April 7.30 pm PK KKR Ahmedabad
7 29th April 7.30 pm DC KKR Ahmedabad
8 3rd May 7.30 pm KKR RCB Ahmedabad
9 8th May 3.30 pm KKR DC Ahmedabad
10 10th May 7.30 pm MI KKR Bangalore
11 12th May 7.30 pm CSK KKR Bangalore
12 15th May 7.30 pm KKR PK Bangalore
13 18th May 7.30 pm KKR RR Bangalore
14 21st May 3.30 pm KKR SRH Bangalore

Full KKR Squad in 2021

Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Tim Seifert (wk), Rahul Tripathi, Rinku Singh, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Eoin Morgan (c), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Varun CV, Kuldeep Yadav, Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Sandeep Warrier, Prasidh Krishna, Shakib Al Hasan, Sheldon Jackson, Vaibhav Arora, Karun Nair, Harbhajan Singh, Ben Cutting, Venkatesh Iyer, Pawan Negi.

Updated Date: March 07, 2021 16:59:42 IST

