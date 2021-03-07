IPL 2021, Kolkata Knight Riders: All you need to know about squad and full schedule

The Kolkata Knight Riders narrowly missed out on a playoff berth, finishing at the fifth position in IPL 2020.
With a good blend of youth and experience, they’re one of the most power-packed sides in the competition.
Kolkata will open their campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on 11 April. The Eoin Morgan-led side will play most of their matches in Bangalore (5), followed by Ahmedabad (4), Chennai (3), and Mumbai (2).
While they’ll heavily depend on the likes of Morgan, Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, the franchise has made some interesting acquisitions in 2021 - Shakib Al Hasan, Harbhajan Singh and Karun Nair to name a few. They were particularly smart in approaching the auctions and didn’t shell a lot as compared to some of the other teams. Shakib, at Rs 3,20,00,000, was their most expensive buy in 2021.
Here's the full schedule for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
|Matches
|Date
|Time
|Home
|Away
|Venue
|1
|11th April
|7.30 pm
|SRH
|KKR
|Chennai
|2
|13th April
|7.30 pm
|KKR
|MI
|Chennai
|3
|18th April
|3.30 pm
|RCB
|KKR
|Chennai
|4
|21st April
|7.30 pm
|KKR
|CSK
|Mumbai
|5
|24th April
|7.30 pm
|RR
|KKR
|Mumbai
|6
|26th April
|7.30 pm
|PK
|KKR
|Ahmedabad
|7
|29th April
|7.30 pm
|DC
|KKR
|Ahmedabad
|8
|3rd May
|7.30 pm
|KKR
|RCB
|Ahmedabad
|9
|8th May
|3.30 pm
|KKR
|DC
|Ahmedabad
|10
|10th May
|7.30 pm
|MI
|KKR
|Bangalore
|11
|12th May
|7.30 pm
|CSK
|KKR
|Bangalore
|12
|15th May
|7.30 pm
|KKR
|PK
|Bangalore
|13
|18th May
|7.30 pm
|KKR
|RR
|Bangalore
|14
|21st May
|3.30 pm
|KKR
|SRH
|Bangalore
Full KKR Squad in 2021
Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Tim Seifert (wk), Rahul Tripathi, Rinku Singh, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Eoin Morgan (c), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Varun CV, Kuldeep Yadav, Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Sandeep Warrier, Prasidh Krishna, Shakib Al Hasan, Sheldon Jackson, Vaibhav Arora, Karun Nair, Harbhajan Singh, Ben Cutting, Venkatesh Iyer, Pawan Negi.
