Cricket

IPL 2021: KKR vs RCB match in Ahmedabad set to be postponed amid COVID-19 scare

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • May 3rd, 2021
  • 12:24:52 IST

Kolkata Knight Riders' IPL fixture against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Ahmedabad has been called off after COVID-related concerns. The decision has come to the fore after illness was reported in the KKR camp.

As per Australian newspaper The Age, members of the KKR team are unwell and are in isolation following a player returning a positive test.

Virat Kohli captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore and Eoin Morgan captain of Kolkata Knight Riders after the match 10 of the Vivo Indian Premier League 2021 between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Kolkata Knight Riders held at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on the 18th April 2021. Photo by Sandeep Shetty / Sportzpics for IPL

Kolkata Knight Riders' IPL fixture against Royal Challengers Bangalore is set to be postponed. Sportzpics

Cricbuzz reports the official communication went from the BCCI office to the venue (Narendra Modi Stadium) and local organisers (Gujarat Cricket Association) with the notification of the game being postponed. The revised date will be released later.

There is no official word from either teams or the IPL so far. The 30th match in the IPL would have featured Virat Kohli-captained RCB, who are third in the points table, against KKR, who are seventh, with two wins.

Updated Date: May 03, 2021 12:24:52 IST

