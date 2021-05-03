IPL 2021: KKR vs RCB match in Ahmedabad set to be postponed amid COVID-19 scare

Kolkata Knight Riders' IPL fixture against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Ahmedabad has been called off after COVID-related concerns. The decision has come to the fore after illness was reported in the KKR camp.

As per Australian newspaper The Age, members of the KKR team are unwell and are in isolation following a player returning a positive test.

Cricbuzz reports the official communication went from the BCCI office to the venue (Narendra Modi Stadium) and local organisers (Gujarat Cricket Association) with the notification of the game being postponed. The revised date will be released later.

Tonight’s game off in IPL. Player in Pat Cummins KKR tests positive. Nightmare. Story being posted on @australian website as I tweet with more details — Peter Lalor (@plalor) May 3, 2021

There is no official word from either teams or the IPL so far. The 30th match in the IPL would have featured Virat Kohli-captained RCB, who are third in the points table, against KKR, who are seventh, with two wins.