IPL 2021: Kane Williamson replaces David Warner as SRH skipper for remainder of season

Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday announced that Kane Williamson will be taking over the franchise's captaincy from David Warner for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

The franchise announced its decision across social media platforms. They wrote, "the decision has not come lightly as the management respects of David Warner has had for the franchise over a number of years. As we face the remainder of the season we are sure David will continue to help us strive for success both on and off the field."

Sunrisers have been struggling for form in IPL this season and sit at the bottom of the points table with just two points from six matches. They are the only team to have only one victory against its name so far.

The franchise also announced that it will be changing its overseas combination in the next match against Rajasthan Royals. They played Warner, Williamson, Jonny Bairstow, and Rashid Khan against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their last match.

One of the most consistent overseas players in the league, Warner led SRH to their maiden title in 2016. Williamson has also donned the role of being SRH's full-time captain in the past.

The New Zealander was first handed over the captaincy duty in 2018 as Warner missed the whole season due to the ball-tampering ban. He took the team to the final that season, losing to CSK in the summit clash. He also captained the side during the 2019 season. Warner was reappointed as SRH skipper at the start of the 2020 season.

Warner has also been rusty with the bat this season and has only managed 193 runs in six games at an unimpressive strike rate of 110.28.