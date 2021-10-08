IPL 2021: How Mumbai Indians can still qualify for playoffs?

While Delhi Capitals (DC), Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) comfortably in, the competition for the fourth place in the points table to qualify for the IPL 2021 playoffs was stiff.

Punjab Kings (PBKS), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Mumbai Indians (MI) continued to fight hard for the spot till the end. Punjab's luck ran out even before yesterday's game and the fight eventually is on between KKR and MI for now with the Eoin Morgan-led side far ahead in the race. A lot has changed after Thursday (7 October) night. With KKR winning the match against Rajasthan Royals by 86 runs, they have virtually sealed their spot.

Can MI still qualify?

On paper, yes. But the chances are nearly impossible on field. KKR consolidated their fourth position in points table on Thursday, registering their seventh win of the season and their Net Run Rate (NRR) also jumped to +0.587. Punjab Kings are sixth on the table and they cannot qualify with only 6 wins from 14 matches. Mumbai are on 12 points too and have one match left today against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) but their poor NRR is hurting them. Merely a win against SRH won't do enough to beat KKR in race and qualify for playoffs.

MI's NRR of -0.048 is so bad that they need to beat SRH by a margin of 171 runs to qualify. And that is the only scenario for them to qualify. They cannot go through even if they win by 10 wickets so if on Friday, SRH's skipper Kane Williamson wins toss and opts to bat first, MI will be eliminated then and there.

If MI are lucky and they bat first, then they have to score over 200 and hope they win by 171 runs.

