IPL 2021, CSK vs KKR Live Streaming: When and where to watch Final on TV and online

Chennai Super Kings take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the final of IPL 2021 at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

It's the finale. It seems pretty long. A tournament that has stretched over two legs will finally come to an end in Dubai. We have a consistent side in the competition, CSK, who finished second in the table and beat the table topper DC in Qualifier 1 up against a team that bounced back hard after a difficult first leg and managed to qualify with five wins from seven games in the second leg.

It will be CSK's fearless batsmen versus KKR's bowling variety. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis have provided brilliant starts in the tournament and time and again laid the platform for the others. Gaikwad has scored over 600 runs in the tournament and KKR will need to find a way to get him out. Dhoni's finishing heroics against DC would have instilled a lot of motivation among the bunch. A lot will come down to how they tackle the KKR spinners.

KKR got out of jail in their last match. They were on the verge of snatching defeat from the hands of victory as the middle order faltered. The penultimate ball six from Rahul Tripathi brought a lot a relief. The middle order will need to step up big time.

Lockie Ferguson's performance has gone under the radar a bit but he will be vital cog for KKR along with Varun Chakaravarthy.

CSK have won the second-most titles after MI – three, while KKR have won it two times. They have never lost after reaching the final. CSK have had an upper hand over KKR, having won 16 of the 24 matches they have played. They have lost eight.

Both teams have been there and done that. It's going to be a cracking finale. So fasten your seatbelts and get ready for another exhilarating ride.

Here's all you need to know about the final of IPL 2021 between CSK and KKR:

When will the final of IPL 2021 between CSK and KKR take place?

The final of IPL 2021 between CSK and KKR will take place on 15 October, 2021.

What is the venue for the match?

The match will take place at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

What time will the match start?

The match will begin at 7.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 7 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match?

The match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Besides, you can browse Firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.

