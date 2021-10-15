IPL 2021 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Latest Table Today: Ruturaj Gaikwad finishes with Orange Cap

Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by four wickets in the IPL Eliminator to set up the Qualifier 2 against Delhi Capitals.
Skipper Virat Kohli made a 33-ball 39 while his opening partner Devdutt Padikkal contributed 21 runs.
Spinner Sunil Narine rocked the RCB batting order with a four-wicket haul while Lockie Ferguson dismissed two batters.
Narine then returned to play an impact knock of 26 runs off 15 balls after Shubhman Gill (29) and Venkatesh Iyer (26) provided a good start to KKR.
Skipper Eoin Morgan (5) and Shakib Al Hasan (9) took the side home with two balls to spare.
Chennai Super Kings have already qualified for the final with a four-wicket win over DC on Sunday.
Here's the list of current Orange and Purple Cap holders:
Orange Cap holder: CSK's Ruturaj Gaikwad (635 runs)
Purple Cap holder: RCB's Harshal Patel (32 wickets)
Here's how IPL 2021 league table finished:
|Position
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|NR
|Net RR
|Points
|1
|DC
|14
|10
|4
|0
|+0.481
|20
|2
|CSK
|14
|9
|5
|0
|+0.455
|18
|3
|RCB
|14
|9
|5
|0
|-0.140
|18
|4
|KKR
|14
|7
|7
|0
|+0.587
|14
|5
|MI
|14
|7
|7
|0
|+0.116
|14
|6
|PBKS
|14
|6
|8
|0
|-0.001
|12
|7
|RR
|14
|5
|9
|0
|-0.993
|10
|8
|SRH
|14
|3
|11
|0
|-0.545
|6
Click here for the full Orange Cap list
With inputs from PTI
