IPL 2021: Fans to return to stadiums following league's resumption on 19 September

With the resumption of IPL 2021 in UAE, cricket fans will also be back in the stadium to watch games.

The IPL, which was suspended midway in May due to COVID-19 cases in its bio bubble, will resume from Sunday with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on Chennai Super Kings at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

"The five-time champions and current title holders Mumbai Indians taking on three-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on 19 September. The MI vs CSK match will be a momentous occasion as IPL will welcome the fans back to the stadiums after a brief hiatus owing to COVID-19 situation", read the IPL press release.

Matches will be played at Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi with limited seating available keeping in mind the COVID protocols and UAE government regulations, the release further said.

It will be the first time since 2019 when the IPL will be played in front of an audience.

Last year, the league was played behind closed doors in the UAE while the first half of the 2021 edition was also played inside a strict bio-bubble.

Although the league organisers did not specify the exact number of fans who would be let in but sources said their presence would be 50 per cent of the stadium capacity.

Fans can buy tickets starting 16 September for the remainder of the tournament on the official website www.iplt20.com. Tickets can also be purchased on PlatinumList.net.

With PTI inputs