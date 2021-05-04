Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

IPL 2021: DC's Amit Mishra and CSK's batting coach Michael Hussey test positive for COVID-19

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • May 4th, 2021
  • 23:46:35 IST

New Delhi: Delhi Capitals leg-spinner Amit Mishra was tested positive on Tuesday, confirmed the IPL team on Twitter.

Mishra has been moved to a designated medical care facility, as per BCCI and IPL guidelines, DC added.

"The Delhi Capitals medical team is in constant touch with Mishra, and ensuring his safety and well-being. We wish him a speedy recovery," DC tweeted.

Chennai Super Kings batting coach Michael Hussey is reported to have tested positive for COVID-19 as well, a day after the IPL team's bowling coach L Balaji returned positive for the dreaded virus.

This was confirmed by Indian Premier League sources hours after the 14th edition of the lucrative T20 league was indefinitely suspended due to a COVID-19 outbreak in its bio-bubble.

Hussey's test reports came on Tuesday.

"Hussey was tested and his sample came positive. We sent it for retesting but that has also come positive," an IPL source told PTI.

On Monday, CSK bowling coach Balaji along with Kolkata Knight Riders bowlers Sandeep Warrier and Varun Chakravarthy had also returned positive results.

The spread of infections had led to postponement of two IPL games earlier.

With inputs from PTI

Updated Date: May 04, 2021 23:46:35 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

KKR vs CSK IPL 2021 Live Streaming: When and where to watch
First Cricket News

KKR vs CSK IPL 2021 Live Streaming: When and where to watch

Here's all you need to know about Match 15 of the IPL 2021 between KKR and CSK

IPL 2021: Varun Chakravarthy, Sandeep Warrier 'doing well', KKR hopeful of returning to action soon, says Venky Mysore
First Cricket News

IPL 2021: Varun Chakravarthy, Sandeep Warrier 'doing well', KKR hopeful of returning to action soon, says Venky Mysore

About seven hours before the start, the IPL match between KKR and RCB had to postponed on Monday after the pair tested positive.

IPL 2021: Australians stuck in India may fly back home via Maldives, says report
First Cricket News

IPL 2021: Australians stuck in India may fly back home via Maldives, says report

The IPL was "indefinitely suspended" on Tuesday after multiple cases of COVID-19 emerged from Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals, SunRisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings.