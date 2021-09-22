Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
IPL 2021 DC vs SRH Live Cricket Score Updates: DC thump SRH by 8 wickets

22:58 (IST)

Iyer seals it with a six. A win for DC as they beat SRH by eight wickets and climb to top of points table. Iyer hits the winning shot and looks into the sky with a sigh of relief. His comeback has happened and has happened in style. A match-winning 47 off 41 balls from him combined with Dhawan's 42 and Pant's unbeaten 35 takes DC past the winning total. 

22:55 (IST)
four

FOUR! Great shot from Pant, thumped for a boundary off the back foot, beats the mid off fielder and runs away. Just 3 needed now. 

22:53 (IST)

After 17 overs,Delhi Capitals 126/2 ( Shreyas Iyer 40 , Rishabh Pant (C) (W) 30)

Khaleel is back to bowl his last. Two back to back wides from Khaleel. They do not help SRH. Not the kind of effort Kane wants from his team, win or lose. Pant with a couple of stunning shots for four and a six. DC have almost sealed it now. Delhi Capitals need 9 runs in 18 balls.

22:52 (IST)
six

SIX! Slower and shorter and Pant yet again pulls it away for a big maximum over deep mid-wicket. What a shot!

22:52 (IST)
four

FOUR! Short ball from Khaleel and once again, Pant pulls it away for four runs, played it with great control.

22:46 (IST)

After 16 overs,Delhi Capitals 110/2 ( Shreyas Iyer 39 , Rishabh Pant (C) (W) 17)

Bhuvi back on. Iyer miscues the pull but Pandey fails to reach to the flying ball from mid-wicket despite the dive. Pant pulls one for six to ruin all the effort done by Rashid in last over. But Rashid continues to put everything in his effort in the field, saves three on the boundary with a stunning dive. 11 off the over. Delhi Capitals need 25 runs in 24 balls.

22:43 (IST)
six

SIX! What a shot, Bhuvneshwar goes short and Pant goes on back foot and pulls it away for six. That will do, that will certainly do.

22:41 (IST)

After 15 overs,Delhi Capitals 99/2 ( Shreyas Iyer 37 , Rishabh Pant (C) (W) 8)

Rashid back on to complete his spell after the final time out of the game. Good stuff from the master spinner. Just three off the over. Important for SRH to widen the gap between number of balls and runs required to take it to the last over. Delhi Capitals need 36 runs in 30 balls. Rashid completes his spell with figures of 1 for 26.

22:36 (IST)

After 14 overs,Delhi Capitals 96/2 ( Shreyas Iyer 36 , Rishabh Pant (C) (W) 7)

Sandeep back on. Almost a suicidal run out for Pant. He was looking to get back to the batting crease without looking where the ball was headed. Pandey misses the timber or else Pant was walking back. Top shots from Iyer for two consecutive boundaries. Time out called. Delhi Capitals need 39 runs in 36 balls.

22:35 (IST)
four

FOUR! Same kind of ball and same result, short again and Iyer swings the bat again and collects four runs in the same region.

Highlights

title-img
22:19 (IST)

OUT! Dhawan plays the slog sweep again but this he did not connect it that well and paid the price for it, caught at deep square leg. Second wicket down for DC. Dhawan c Abdul Samad b Rashid Khan 42(37) 
21:41 (IST)

OUT! Khaleel finally gets the better of Shaw, slower ball it seems, fuller and Shaw went after it, mistimed it and Williamson did not mistake, completing a catch running sideways. DC first wicket down. Prithvi Shaw c Williamson b Khaleel Ahmed 11(8)
21:12 (IST)

A couple of run outs!

OUT! Rashid is Run out! Rashid whips it to long on, takes a single and then sets for a non-existent second. There is a bit of hesitation from Bhuvneshwar but they decide to go through. Smith shows good awareness and throws it to the keeper who clops the bails off.

OUT! Run out again! Bhuvneshwar swings and misses, they run through for a single, Pant scores a direct hit and Sandeep Sharma is nowhere in the scene.
21:03 (IST)

OUT! That slower bouncer does the trick. Samad had hit a four off the previous ball, it was also a slower ball and he might have been looking for a full ball but Rabads bangs it short, Samad goes for a pull but top edges it and Pant makes no mistake.
20:46 (IST)

OUT! Axar sends back Holder. He gets it off the middle but doesn't get the placement right. Hits it straight to Prithvi Shaw at extra cover who just about manages to hold on to it.
20:35 (IST)

OUT! Poor shot from Jadhav. It's full on middle, Jadhav stays rooted to the crease and looks to flick but misses. Gets trapped right in front as the umpire raises the finger. Jadhav opts for a review but replays show it was hitting middle. Three REDS and Jadhav walks back.
20:24 (IST)

OUT! Another leading edge, another wicket. Rabada gets Pandey. It's a back of a length delivery on the leg stump, Pandey looks to turn it to the leg side but the ball seems o stop on him and he ends up getting a leading edge. The ball pops up and Rabada goes back to accept a simple catch.
20:20 (IST)

OUT! Axar gets his man! Williamson was dropped at extra cover by Prithvi Shaw off the previous ball. He again goes for it the next ball, is done in by the flight, ends up mistiming a one-handed shot to long off where Hermyer takes a good catch.
19:53 (IST)

OUT! Rabada gets Saha! It's short outside off, there is a touch of extra bounce. Saha goes for the pull but it gets big on him. He ends up mistiming it to mid-wicket where Dhawan accepts a simple catch.
19:34 (IST)

OUT! Nortje strikes off the third ball! Warner departs. The ball seems to stop on the Australia opener. Good length delivery on middle and leg, nips away. Warner stays in his crease and looks to turn it to the leg side but gets a leading edge which pops to the off side, Axar Patel takes a simple catch.

Preview: Delhi Capitals (DC) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will resume their IPL 2021 campaign at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday.

Shreyas Iyer returns for Delhi after recovering from a shoulder injury but Rishabh Pant will continue to lead the side. Delhi, last year's finallist, performed well in the first half of the tournament in India, winning six of their eight matches and are currently ranked second on the table.

Kane Williamson, captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad. Sportzpics

Delhi already had a good squad and with Shreyas in the team, they have become even more formidable. Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw showed good form in India and both will aim to maintain it in the remaining matches.

Avesh Khan and Kagiso Rabada were also among wickets while Ravichandran Ashwin, Amit Mishra and Axar Patel will be keen to make an impact with their spin bowling.

For Sunrisers Hyderabad, there will be no Jonny Bairstow so the pressure will on the likes of David Warner and Kane Williamson to come good.

SRH, usually consistent with their performances, were not up to their best in India, losing six matches out of seven. They are at the bottom after just one victory, which came against Punjab Kings.

Rashid Khan will be key to their form in the second-half and captain Williamson will hope for a big turnaround with their fortunes in the UAE.

Here's everything you need to know as far as the live coverage of the 33rd match of IPL 2021 is concerned:

When will the 33rd match of the IPL 2021 between DC and SRH take place?

The match between DC and SRH will take place on 22 September 2021.

What is the venue for the DC and SRH match?

The match will take place at the Dubai International Stadium.

What time will the DC and SRH match start?

The DC and SRH match will begin at 7.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 7 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the DC and SRH match?

The match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Besides, you can browse firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.

Squad:

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Prithvi Shaw, Ripal Patel, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimrom Hetmyar, Shreyas Iyer, Steve Smith, Amit Mishra, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan, Ben Dwarshuis, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Kulwant Khejroliya, Lukman Meriwala, Pravin Dubey, Tom Curran, Umesh Yadav, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Marcus Stoinis, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sam Billings and Vishnu Vinod.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (Captain), David Warner, Manish Pandey, Sherfane Rutherford, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Rashid Khan, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddharth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Basil Thampi, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Abdul Samad, J Suchith, Jason Holder, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Kedar Jadhav, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Jason Roy.

Click here to read Factboxes of all teams

Click here to view the expanded IPL points table 

Click here to check all updated squads for second phase of IPL 2021

Updated Date: September 22, 2021 22:59:43 IST

Tags:

