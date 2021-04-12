IPL 2021: CSK captain MS Dhoni's dismissal was 'dream wicket,' says Delhi Capitals' Avesh Khan

The match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Delhi Capitals (DC) on 10 April, was an unforgettable one for Delhi’s fast bowler Avesh Khan. A day after the thrilling game, he expressed his excitement after getting the ‘dream wicket’ of MS Dhoni.

During the second match of IPL 2021, the young pacer knocked the stumps of the CSK captain, sending him back to the dressing room for a 2-ball duck.

“Three years ago Mahi bhai’s (MS Dhoni) catch was dropped. Mahi bhai’s wicket is my dream wicket, and now three years later I’ve fulfilled that dream and I’m very happy about it,” Avesh Khan said in a video released by Delhi Capitals on social media.

“It’s also that he hasn’t played cricket in a while, he hasn’t been playing matches, so our plan was to initially maintain pressure on him, and I got the wicket because of the pressure,” he further stated.

Avesh was thrilled because he finally got the former Indian captain’s wicket after missing an opportunity in 2018 when Colin Munro dropped his catch. Not just that the young bowler also dismissed Faf du Plessis in his first spell to not allow CSK to start off well with the bat. He came back later in the innings to take the wicket of Dhoni as well.

Avesh was picked over Umesh Yadav in the absence of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, and Ishant Sharma. He had earlier made headlines in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy for Madhya Pradesh, where he took 14 wickets in 5 matches.

As per the IPL schedule, Delhi will lock horns with Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Mumbai on 15 April, while CSK will play against Punjab Kings Squad (PBKS) on 16 April.