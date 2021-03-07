IPL 2021, Chennai Super Kings: All you need to know about squad and full schedule

Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who failed to make the cut to the playoffs for the first time in IPL 2020, will be aiming for a better show in the upcoming season. The MS Dhoni-led side will open their campaign against last-year's finalists Delhi Capitals.

This year, none of the IPL teams are playing at their homes venues due to COVID-19 restrictions in a few states. All the matches will be played at neutral venues.

The governing body said through a press statement, "The fixtures of the tournament have been mapped in a way that every team will travel only three times during the league stage, thus reducing commute and minimising risk."

At the recently-held auctions, CSK made some quality buying looking to fill gaps in the squad. They bought an all-rounder in Moeen Ali for Rs 7 crore. They replaced Piyush Chawla with K Gowtham, who was bought for Rs 9.25 crore. CSK also purchased Cheteshwar Pujara, who is coming to IPL after a gap of six years.

A cute yellovely message from the legend of Che Pu to make your day super! @cheteshwar1 #WhistlePodu #Yellove pic.twitter.com/eZZ4CXDevA — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) February 19, 2021

CSK will be playing their league games in Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore and Ahmedabad.

Here's their schedule for IPL 2021

Matches Date Time Home Away Venue 1 10 April 7.30 PM CSK DC Mumbai 2 16 April 7.30 PM PK CSK Mumbai 3 19 April 7.30 PM CSK RR Mumbai 4 21 April 7.30 PM KKR CSK Mumbai 5 25 April 3.30 PM CSK RCB Mumbai 6 28 April 7.30 PM CSK SRH Delhi 7 1 May 7.30 PM MI CSK Delhi 8 5 May 7.30 PM RR CSK Delhi 9 7 May 7.30 PM SRH CSK Delhi 10 9 May 3.30 PM CSK PK Bangalore 11 12 May 7.30 PM CSK KKR Bangalore 12 16 May 7.30 PM CSK MI Bangalore 13 21 May 7.30 PM DC CSK Kolkata 14 23 May 7.30 PM RCB CSK Kolkata

CSK squad for IPL 2021:

MS Dhoni (C and WK), Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, N Jagadeesan, Faf Du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sam Curran, Ravi Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Mitchell Santner, Josh Hazlewood, Shardul Thakur, Karn Sharma, KM Asif, Imran Tahir, R. Sai Kishore, Deepak Chahar, Lungi Ngidi, Moeen Ali, Krishnappa Gowtham, Harisankar Reddy, Bhagvath Varma and Cheteshwar Pujara

The IPL final will be played on 30 May at the newly-build Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. The playoffs will also be played at the same venue with Qualifier 1 and Eliminator schedule on back to back days – 25 and 26 May and Qualifier 2 scheduled on 28 May.