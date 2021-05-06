IPL 2021: Australian contingent leaves for Maldives with BCCI's assistance, Michael Hussey in CSK's care

Cricket Australia (CA) and Australian Cricketers' Association (ACA) in a joint statement on Thursday announced that Aussie players, coaches, match officials and commentators, who were part of the IPL 2021, "have been safely transported from India and are en route to the Maldives".

The Australian contingent will stay in Maldives until the conclusion of the travel pause pertaining to flights from India to Australia.

"As previously stated, CA and the ACA are not seeking an exemption from the Australian government," read the statement.

Australia put a ban on travellers, including its own citizens, from India entering the country until 15 May as a result of the rising COVID-19 cases there. It also said the offenders will be prosecuted and penalised.

CA and ACA also thanked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for arranging the transportation of the Australian contingent.

"CA and the ACA extend their sincere thanks to the Board of Control for Cricket in India for their responsiveness in moving the Australians from India to the Maldives less than two days after the decision to indefinitely postpone the Indian Premier League," the statement read.

Meanwhile, Mike Hussey continues to be in India after testing positive for the COVID-19. The statement said Hussey is experiencing mild symptoms and is in the care of his IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings.