IPL 2021: Australian contingent leaves for Maldives with BCCI's assistance, Michael Hussey in CSK's care

Cricket Australia (CA) and Australian Cricketers' Association (ACA) in a joint statement on Thursday announced that Aussie players, coaches, match officials and commentators, who were part of the IPL 2021, "have been safely transported from India and are en route to the Maldives".
The Australian contingent will stay in Maldives until the conclusion of the travel pause pertaining to flights from India to Australia.
"As previously stated, CA and the ACA are not seeking an exemption from the Australian government," read the statement.
Official Update | We can confirm that Australian players, coaches, match officials and commentators have been safely transported from India and are en route to the Maldives. pic.twitter.com/mZQT2RlvBv
— Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) May 6, 2021
Australia put a ban on travellers, including its own citizens, from India entering the country until 15 May as a result of the rising COVID-19 cases there. It also said the offenders will be prosecuted and penalised.
CA and ACA also thanked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for arranging the transportation of the Australian contingent.
"CA and the ACA extend their sincere thanks to the Board of Control for Cricket in India for their responsiveness in moving the Australians from India to the Maldives less than two days after the decision to indefinitely postpone the Indian Premier League," the statement read.
Meanwhile, Mike Hussey continues to be in India after testing positive for the COVID-19. The statement said Hussey is experiencing mild symptoms and is in the care of his IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Hockley insisted that Australian players are feeling safe and secure in the IPL bio-bubble but his comments came before it emerged that two KKR players have tested positive
The IPL was suspended indefinitely on Tuesday due to multiple cases being reported within its bio-bubble, CA and the Australian Cricketers' Association, in a joint statement, said they would work out a plan to ensure the safe return of the Australian players and support staff.
Australian Cricketers Association (ACA) chief executive Todd Greenberg said the players of his country have no plans to leave the IPL as they have gone to India with their "eyes wide open." He, however, said "concern" is growing over plans to get them home at the end of the tournament.