IPL 2021 Auction Live telecast channel list and live streaming details: When and where to watch

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed that the Indian Premier League (IPL) auctions for the 2021 edition will be held on 18th February in Chennai. After an announcement from the board, the details were later confirmed by the IPL's official Twitter handle. While it is not clear where the lucrative Indian T20 league would be held, Board President Sourav Ganguly has constantly reiterated that they would aim to conduct the 14th edition at home.

A total of 292 players — 164 Indians, 125 overseas players and three from associate nations — are set to go under the hammer, as per the official IPL website.

Ahead of the 2021 auction, the franchises released 57 players while opting to retain as many as 139 players. Top Australian cricketers Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell were released by the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) respectively. Other players who could spark a bidding war are Harbhajan Singh (released by Chennai Super Kings), Aaron Finch and Chris Morris (released by Royal Challengers Bangalore).

While the likes of Harbhajan, Maxwell, Smith and Roy (10 players in total) have positioned themselves in the bracket of INR 2 crore (the highest reserve price), the INR 1.5 crore and INR 1 crore lists include 12 and 11 players respectively.

As far as the remaining balance of various franchises is concerned, KXIP top the list, followed by RCB (Rs 35.90 crore) and RR (Rs 34.85 crore). At the bottom end of the list are KKR and SRH, who have a balance of INR 10.75 crore apiece. To check the complete list of all the players retained and released by the eight franchises, along with their respective balance, click here.

Here's all you need to know regarding the IPL 2021 auction:

When and where will the IPL 2021 auction take place?

The IPL 2021 auction will take place on 18th February (Thursday) in Chennai.

How many players will be up for grabs for franchises?

A total of 292 players will up for grabs for the eight franchises.

What time will the IPL 2021 auction begin?

As per the Star Sports Network, the live telecast of the program will begin at 2 pm (IST) while the auction will begin from 3 pm onwards.

Where can fans watch the IPL 2021 auction?

Fans can tune into Star Sports Network to catch the live telecast of the IPL 2021 auction. The auction can also also be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app and website, as well as on JioTV. Alternatively, You can catch all the important updates on Firstpost.com.

