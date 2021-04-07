IPL 2021: After Devdutt Padikkal, RCB's Daniel Sams tests positive for COVID-19

Just two days before the scheduled start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, Daniel Sams, another cricketer from the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) camp, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Royal Challengers Bangalore medical team is in constant touch with Daniel Sams and continue to monitor his health and abide by the BCCI protocols. — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 7, 2021

The franchise took to its Twitter handle to inform that the Australian had returned a negative COVID-19 report as he checked into the team hotel in Chennai on 3rd April. And today (7 April), his second test's report turned out to be positive.

The franchise added that the all-rounder is asymptomatic and presently in isolation at a medical facility.

Earlier, the Virat-Kohli led side informed that young opener Devdutt Padikkal had tested positive on 22 March. Since then, the southpaw is quarantining at his residence in Bengaluru.

Overall, this is the fourth instance of an IPL 2021 player testing positive for COVID-19. Delhi Capitals' Axar Patel and Kolkata Knight Riders' Nitish Rana had also tested positive for coronavirus post entering the hotel quarantine. On Tuesday, Mumbai Indians' wicket-keeping consultant and talent scout Kiran More had tested positive for the dreaded virus.

RCB will take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in the tournament's opening clash on 9th April.