IPL 2020: ‘You've always been heartbeat of the team’, CSK's Shane Watson posts heartfelt message for Suresh Raina

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Shane Watson posted a message for teammate Suresh Raina on Instagram after Raina left UAE to return to India. The cricketer will be unavailable for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

Watson shared his video message with a caption, "Thinking of you Suresh." He went on to add that Raina and his family are in his thoughts and that he will be dearly missed in the team.

"You have always been the heartbeat of the team so we will be doing everything we can to make you proud," Watson wrote.

In the video message, Watson called Raina star of the IPL.

"You are such a star of IPL. But, most importantly, is your well-being and hope you are going okay,” the former Australia all-rounder added.

Apart from wishing his teammate, Watson also addressed the coronavirus cases that have struck the CSK camp. He said that it has been an interesting time to be in lockdown for an extra seven days but that is the ever-changing world everyone is living in.

He added that they will have to do possibly everything they can to stay safe and limit the spread of COVID-19 throughout the IPL tournament, “because it is the best T20 tournament in the world.”

“All players, all fans, want it to go ahead. I’ll do whatever we have to do to make sure that IPL goes ahead,” Watson said.

Watson vowed he will do his best to make IPL 2020 a success and bring back the smile on the faces of fans and players.

As per a statement from KS Viswanathan, the CEO of the franchise, Raina will not play the league this season due to personal reasons.

Last week, multiple members of CSK contingent tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the IPL franchise to extend its quarantine period in Dubai. The development has forced the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led squad to be in quarantine till 1 September.

The 13th edition of IPL will be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) across three venues, Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah. The tournament will commence on 19 September.