IPL 2020: Watch how Indian cricketers are preparing for tournament during COVID-19

After the postponement of T20 World Cup 2020, the road has been cleared for IPL 2020 to take place in the September-November window. BCCI was eagerly waiting for ICC's announcement of postponement and it is expected that in a few days, the schedule for IPL 2020 will be out.

A BCCI source told PTI recently that the tournament will start from 19 September in UAE, and will the final will be played on 8 November. If the said schedule is given an official stamp, IPL this year, despite the coronavirus hindrance, will be a full-fledged tournament. The teams are expected to leave for UAE on 20 August, said the same report.

With tournament just about two months away, some players have already begun to train, in order to be battle-ready when the 8-team competition begins. The team training camps are yet to be announced but the players have begun their individual training.

India and Delhi Capitals wicket-keeper and batsman Rishabh Pant has started net sessions and routine training at a ground in Ghaziabad along side Chennai Super Kings' batsman Suresh Raina. Piyush Chawla and Mohammed Shami too are training with Raina.

Watch their training videos:

Rishabh Pant at the nets



Raina training with Pant

Raina facing Shami and Chawla in the nets

practice with none other than @mdshami.11 @piyushchawla_official_ Keeping the momentum going!

Royal Challengers Bangalore's Umesh Yadav and Delhi Capitals' Ishant Sharma are also training to get fitter by the time IPL begins.

Don't let the #MondayBlues take over your #MondayMotivation