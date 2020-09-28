IPL 2020: Twitterati left breathless by a Rahul Tewatia blitz, Nicholas Pooran's gravity-defying effort and a run-chase for ages

Sunday night’s IPL fixture between Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab was one of the most spectacular ones of this season. Coming in to bat first, KL Rahul-led KXIP out up a massive total of 224 on the board. However, at the end of the day, Rajasthan sealed the deal, owing to a number of excellent performances.

Royals all-rounder Rahul Tewatia became a star after the match. His side needed 51 runs from the last three overs when Tewatia smashed five sixes in the 18th over off Sheldon Cottrell.

This magnificent over turned the game around. Many Twitterati re-lived moments from yesterday’s game and saluted the youngster’s efforts.

Among those left impressed by Tewatia's batting was former India batsman Virender Sehwag.

Tewatia mein Mata aa gayi.

What a redemption. Such is cricket and such is life, changes within minutes. — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 27, 2020

The performance led to a spike in Tewatia's Twitter followers.

Mahindra group chairperson Anand Mahindra shared a valuable lesson from the game.

Everyone who watched this match will understand why millions of eyeballs follow the #IPL. Lessons for life are not in short supply here. Never give in. Never write anyone off. Anything is possible. Accept no limits. Start the week with that spirit. https://t.co/56PqCrSgKw — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 27, 2020

If Tewatia had helped seal the deal, then the feat was possible due to Sanju Samson’s brilliant 85-run innings. His contribution in scaling the highest-ever chase in the history of IPL earned the young player praise from different quarters.

Sanju Samson is not just the best wicketkeeper batsmen in India but the best young batsman in India!

Anyone up for debate? — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) September 22, 2020

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor praised the batsman’s game and said that he has known Samson for over a decade. He recalled telling Samson when he was 14 that he "would one day be the next MS Dhoni”. Tharoor opined that the day had come after Sunday’s match.

What an absolutely incredible win for @rajasthanroyals ! I’ve known @iamSanjuSamson for a decade & told him when he was 14 that he would one day be the next MS Dhoni. Well, that day is here. After his two amazing innings in this IPL you know a world class player has arrived. — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) September 27, 2020

Samson’s innings was filled with boundaries and sixes, but the player missed on a six due to excellent fielding effort put in by Nicholas Pooran.

Pooran dived full length and pulled the ball back from beyond the boundary line. This not only stopped a six but also prevented the Royals from getting four runs.

Can’t stop watching this catch by Nicholas Pooran pic.twitter.com/LMnM22RyLu — Bunny (@Bunny_I_) September 27, 2020

Sachin Tendulkar dubbed the save as the best save he has seen in his life.

This is the best save I have seen in my life. Simply incredible!! 👍#IPL2020 #RRvKXIP pic.twitter.com/2r7cNZmUaw — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 27, 2020

Sehwag said the save “defied gravity”.