Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

IPL 2020: Twitterati left breathless by a Rahul Tewatia blitz, Nicholas Pooran's gravity-defying effort and a run-chase for ages

  • FP Trending
  • September 28th, 2020
  • 12:19:50 IST

Sunday night’s IPL fixture between Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab was one of the most spectacular ones of this season. Coming in to bat first, KL Rahul-led KXIP out up a massive total of 224 on the board. However, at the end of the day, Rajasthan sealed the deal, owing to a number of excellent performances.

Royals all-rounder Rahul Tewatia became a star after the match. His side needed 51 runs from the last three overs when Tewatia smashed five sixes in the 18th over off Sheldon Cottrell.

This magnificent over turned the game around. Many Twitterati re-lived moments from yesterday’s game and saluted the youngster’s efforts.

Among those left impressed by Tewatia's batting was former India batsman Virender Sehwag.

The performance led to a spike in Tewatia's Twitter followers.

Mahindra group chairperson Anand Mahindra shared a valuable lesson from the game.

If Tewatia had helped seal the deal, then the feat was possible due to Sanju Samson’s brilliant 85-run innings. His contribution in scaling the highest-ever chase in the history of IPL earned the young player praise from different quarters.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor praised the batsman’s game and said that he has known Samson for over a decade. He recalled telling Samson when he was 14 that he "would one day be the next MS Dhoni”. Tharoor opined that the day had come after Sunday’s match.

Samson’s innings was filled with boundaries and sixes, but the player missed on a six due to excellent fielding effort put in by Nicholas Pooran.

Pooran dived full length and pulled the ball back from beyond the boundary line. This not only stopped a six but also prevented the Royals from getting four runs.

Sachin Tendulkar dubbed the save as the best save he has seen in his life.

Sehwag said the save “defied gravity”.

Updated Date: September 28, 2020 12:19:50 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

IPL 2020: Tewatia's turnaround, insipid leg-spinners, relentless six-hitting culminate in Sharjah classic
First Cricket News

IPL 2020: Tewatia's turnaround, insipid leg-spinners, relentless six-hitting culminate in Sharjah classic

Tewatia hit five sixes off Cottrell and one more in the next over, off Shami, to bring up his fifty. He got out, but not before he had lifted the Royals from the quagmire he had himself got them into.

IPL 2020: Kings XI Punjab appeal against 'short run' call as players seek more technological intervention
First Cricket News

IPL 2020: Kings XI Punjab appeal against 'short run' call as players seek more technological intervention

"We have appealed to the match referee. While a human error can happen and we understand that, there is no room for human errors like these in a world-class tournament like the IPL. This one run could cost us a playoff berth," KXIP CEO Satish Menon said.

IPL 2020: Surprised Sanju Samson's not playing for India in all formats, says spin legend Shane Warne
First Cricket News

IPL 2020: Surprised Sanju Samson's not playing for India in all formats, says spin legend Shane Warne

Samson smashed a 32-ball 74 against Chennai Super Kings to power Rajasthan Royals to a 16-run win in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday.