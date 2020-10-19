IPL 2020: Twitter can’t keep calm after twin super overs ensure KXIP trump MI

Sunday’s IPL fixture between Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians will be listed among the most exciting matches of not only this season but in the history of the cricket league.
Apart from consistent knocks and brilliant spells, the game also saw two super overs, following which, KXIP earned their two points. The Twitter community which stays on top of the trends naturally had memes and jokes to share.
KXIP skipper KL Rahul maintained his outstanding form even in Sunday’s match as he played a solid 77 run knock off 51 balls. He is also the Orange Cap holder.
KL Rahul
Orange cap holder and a class performer.
This man really deserves appreciation.
What a wicket-keeper!
What a cricketer!
What a captain! &
What a sportsman!
Abundance of talent in our country #MIvKXIP#KXIPvsMI#IPLT20 pic.twitter.com/ZuqfbAAEtt
— Atharv Chauhan (@atharvchauhan18) October 18, 2020
Kl Rahul in successful run-chases for KXIP in IPL :
51(16) vs DC
60(27) vs KKR
84*(54) vs RR
71*(57) vs MI
71*(53) vs SRH
71(36) vs CSK
61*(49) vs RCB#RCBvKXIP #KlRahul pic.twitter.com/eVYmUSoQfp
— Raghuraj (@CricRaghu) October 15, 2020
This Man is Pure Class!
Calm , Composed and at the same time Destructive .@klrahul11 @lionsdenkxip #KXIP #KXIPvsMI #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/OuX0PyGJsr
— anmol sharma (@anmol_2110) October 18, 2020
Chennai Super Kings player Jagadeesan tweeted asking if this was the longest match in T20 history. Many other users joked saying if the second super over had also ended up in a tie, then the owners of both the teams would have to come to the field.
Was this the longest t20 game ever? #KXIPvsMI #IPL
— jagadeesan (@Jagadeesan_200) October 18, 2020
Glad that the match ended. Otherwise eventually, Preity Zinta would have had to bowl an over to Mukesh Ambani.
— Sagar (@sagarcasm) October 18, 2020
Delhi Capitals’ bowler Ravichandran Ashwin summed up the match by saying it was an “unbelievable day”.
Today’s double header could be renamed as “ Extraaaaaaaaaaaaaa Header “ . Unbelievable day. #IPL2020
— Ashwin (@ashwinravi99) October 18, 2020
Twitter users appreciated Mayank Agarwal’s effort to catch a ball in the super over thereby saving six runs for his team. Later he also came down to bat for his side to chase the runs. He earned a tap on the shoulder from Virender Sehwag too.
Agarwal ji ka jawaab nahi.
Great save on the boundary and doing it with calmness with the Universe Boss in the second super over. What a Sunday !#MIvsKXIP
— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 18, 2020
Mayank Agarwal Hero Of This #SuperOver Contest :-
•First Unbelievable Fielding.
•Second Finish Super Over his Brilliance batting.#IPL2020 #MIvKXIP pic.twitter.com/sFN2EZ4FWO
— CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) October 18, 2020
The beautiful spells delivered by Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah and KXIP speedster Mohammad Shami was another key takeaway. Team India coach Ravi Shastri praised both of their efforts.
It’s great to wake up after a Super Super Super Over Sunday. BOOM BOOM-Shami, you beauties - @Jaspritbumrah93 @MdShami11 #MIvKXIP #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/7iNR4HPuQH
— Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) October 18, 2020
Ravichandran Ashwin was impressed with the effort put in by his India teammates.
Wowwww @MdShami11 is matching @Jaspritbumrah93 Yorker for Yorker here. #IPL2020
— Ashwin (@ashwinravi99) October 18, 2020
Former cricketer and commentator Aakash Chopra was also all praises for the bowlers.
Shami matched Bumrah Yorker for Yorker. Never easy bowling in a Super Over but it’s even more difficult to defend a non-defendable total. Well bowled master #KXIP
— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 18, 2020
Fans compared their bowling attacks with the rivalry of Baahubali and Bhallaldev from the superhit movie Baahubali.
Bumrah and shami #MI pic.twitter.com/EOExW8n7ZE
— (@Random_twitss) October 18, 2020
Here are some other tweets appreciating the yorker-filled death overs:
#SuperOver #MIvsKXIP
Bumrah to Kings Xl Punjab :- I'm the best bowler in superover
*Le Md Shami pic.twitter.com/8JOeWo1j3s
— MOGAMBO KHUSH HUA (@MOGAMBO_TWEETS) October 18, 2020
Shami defending 5 runs in a Super over should go in the history books of death bowling.
— Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) October 18, 2020
Feeling proud that Bumrah and Shami play for India. What a gem they are.❤#MIvKXIP #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/SwpOz0HtkL
— V I P E R™ (@Offl_TheViper) October 18, 2020
Whatever the result was, you need to admit India has produced two best bowlers in Death overs
Shami and Bhumra #MIvKXIP pic.twitter.com/jzoBhpfJkn
— Ctrl C + Ctrl Memes (@Ctrlmemes_) October 18, 2020
Who said T20 is a Batsmen’s game??
Take a bow Bumrah & Shami!! Absolute champions #MIvsKXIP
— Shridhar V (@iimcomic) October 18, 2020
Chris Gayle's efforts didn't go unnoticed either. Many, including Kris Srikanth, appreciated the ‘Universe Boss’ for his batting in the second super over.
Whatever said and done I hope there is never a day that the universe's boss retires! #MIvKXIP #IPL2020 @henrygayle
— Kris Srikkanth (@KrisSrikkanth) October 18, 2020
The official handle of KXIP compared Gayle with The Godfather.
Close enough. pic.twitter.com/H8jCEjvW89
— Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) October 18, 2020
