IPL 2020: Twitter can’t keep calm after twin super overs ensure KXIP trump MI

  • FP Trending
  • October 19th, 2020
  • 13:11:20 IST

Sunday’s IPL fixture between Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians will be listed among the most exciting matches of not only this season but in the history of the cricket league.

Apart from consistent knocks and brilliant spells, the game also saw two super overs, following which, KXIP earned their two points. The Twitter community which stays on top of the trends naturally had memes and jokes to share.

KXIP skipper KL Rahul maintained his outstanding form even in Sunday’s match as he played a solid 77 run knock off 51 balls. He is also the Orange Cap holder.

Chennai Super Kings player Jagadeesan tweeted asking if this was the longest match in T20 history. Many other users joked saying if the second super over had also ended up in a tie, then the owners of both the teams would have to come to the field.

Delhi Capitals’ bowler Ravichandran Ashwin summed up the match by saying it was an “unbelievable day”.

Twitter users appreciated Mayank Agarwal’s effort to catch a ball in the super over thereby saving six runs for his team. Later he also came down to bat for his side to chase the runs. He earned a tap on the shoulder from Virender Sehwag too.

The beautiful spells delivered by Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah and KXIP speedster Mohammad Shami was another key takeaway. Team India coach Ravi Shastri praised both of their efforts.

Ravichandran Ashwin was impressed with the effort put in by his India teammates.

Former cricketer and commentator Aakash Chopra was also all praises for the bowlers.

Fans compared their bowling attacks with the rivalry of Baahubali and Bhallaldev from the superhit movie Baahubali.

Here are some other tweets appreciating the yorker-filled death overs:

Chris Gayle's efforts didn't go unnoticed either. Many, including Kris Srikanth, appreciated the ‘Universe Boss’ for his batting in the second super over.

The official handle of KXIP compared Gayle with The Godfather.

Updated Date: October 19, 2020 13:11:20 IST

Tags:

