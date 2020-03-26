First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Chappell-Hadlee Trophy | 1st ODI Mar 13, 2020
AUS vs NZ
Australia beat New Zealand by 71 runs
AUT in BEL Apr 18, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
AUT in BEL Apr 19, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

IPL 2020: Tournament can be discussed when 'life gets back to normal,' says Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma

Rohit was rested for India's home series against South Africa which got cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak

Press Trust of India, Mar 26, 2020 22:13:16 IST

India's swashbuckling opener Rohit Sharma on Thursday said the Indian Premier League can wait till the country overcomes the crisis arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

IPL 2020: Tournament can be discussed when life gets back to normal, says Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma

File image of Rohit Sharma. AP

Earlier this month, the IPL was postponed till 15 April but with the 21-day nationwide lockdown in place, the future of the cash-rich event's 13th edition looks grim.

"We should first think about the country. The situation needs to get better first then we can talk about the IPL. Let life get back to normal first," Rohit said.

The opener was responding to questions during an Instagram chat with teammate Yuzvendra Chahal.

India has so far recorded nearly 700 positive cases of coronavirus besides 16 deaths. Globally, the death toll has crossed 22000 while infecting lakhs of people.

Thanks to the lockdown, all the Indian metropolis look deserted. "I haven't seen Bombay like this before. As cricketers, we don't get time with family. So much of tours and cricket is there. This is a time to spend with them and loads of it," said Rohit.

The vice-captain of India's limited-overs squads leads Mumbai Indians in the IPL.

Rohit was rested for India's home series against South Africa which got cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Mar 26, 2020 22:13:16 IST

Tags : Cricket, Indian Premier League, IPL 2020, Rohit Sharma, SportsTracker

Also See


IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 0 0 0 0 0
2
Delhi
 0 0 0 0 0
3
Kolkata
 0 0 0 0 0
4
Punjab
 0 0 0 0 0
5
Mumbai
 0 0 0 0 0
6
Bangalore
 0 0 0 0 0
7
Rajasthan
 0 0 0 0 0
8
Hyderabad
 0 0 0 0 0
View Full Table

CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all