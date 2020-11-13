IPL 2020: 'They had no weaknesses', Shane Watson examines Mumbai Indians' fifth title win

Former Australian cricketer Shane Watson has summed up the IPL 2020 for us and he has the answer so as to why Mumbai Indians ended up lifting the trophy.

In a recent episode called ‘"The Debrief" - The IPL & CSK' uploaded on his YouTube channel, Watson shared how Mumbai Indians emerged solid and strong from the very start this year. The Australian, who retired after his stint with the Chennai Super Kings ended in 2020, said it felt like the Mumbai side had no weaknesses in any department.

He congratulated the Rohit Sharma-led side for being able to defend their champion title and said, that there is no question that Mumbai Indians had the strongest team all the way through IPL 2020.

“As the IPL continued to evolve, it confirmed to me more and more that Mumbai Indians have no weaknesses. That’s internationally as well, let alone in the IPL. The more the Mumbai Indians played in the tournament, more and more, it felt they had no weaknesses,” he added.

Giving an overall look at MI’s unparalleled lineup, Watson praised the “world-class opening batsmen” Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock. He said that the way Suryakumar Yadav played this season, it was only imminent that he will be soon called in the national team.

Youngster Ishan Kishan also garnered appreciation from the Australian batsman. “Whether [Ishan] was batting in the middle-overs or opening in the absence of Rohit, he provided so much impetus,” he added.

Although the Mumbai team began their IPL 2020 journey with a loss at the hands of CSK, every player in the side proved to be useful in the following matches, thereby looming large over all the other teams. Their performance did not falter and Mumbai Indians qualified to the playoffs with the maximum number of points to their name.

Watson counted in the capability of the finishers or the middle order batsmen as well. He tagged Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard as the “two best finishers in world cricket at the moment right now” and said how the inclusion of all these players and their perfect mix made the side invincible.

“In the end, they were too hard to beat, if they continue to put this team on the field over the next few years, they are going to be incredibly hard to beat.”