Cricket

IPL 2020: 'The best tournament in world cricket', Twitterati go berserk as RCB edge MI after thrilling Super Over finish

  • FP Trending
  • September 29th, 2020
  • 12:06:54 IST

Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore managed to beat Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians on Monday after an exciting game of cricket at IPL 2020.

Be it the rise of Ishan Kishan, who fell just one run short of a century, or the economical bowling by Washington Sundar, who gave only 12 runs in four overs, the RCB-MI match had quite a few memorable moments and Twitter celebrated all of them. Here are some Twitter reactions from Monday's game.

Delhi Capitals'Ravichandran Ashwin said the twists and turns in the RCB vs MI game came just when “one thought that it was going to be tough to beat the heat from [the previous match between the Kings and Rajasthan Royals]”.

Harsha Bhogle shared similar sentiments.

Former South Africa cricketer JP Duminy was impressed with the “back to back thrillers”.

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Dinesh Karthik was left in awe of IPL as the first 10 matches of the league had two matches that ended in a tie and went to the super over.

India cricket team head coach Ravi Shastri praised Washington Sundar’s miserly bowling as he called it the “Best IPL performance so far in 2020”.

Sachin Tendulkar congratulated both the sides for giving cricket lovers a wonderful game. He did not forget to appreciate Washington’s spell.

Many, including Yuvraj Singh, opined that MI should have sent Pollard-Kishan duo to bat in the super over.

Rohit Sharma explained later that the youngster was tired but fans were left wondering whether the results would have been different if Kishan came down to bat again.

Here are some other former and current players who were left “speechless” after the match.

