IPL 2020: 'The best tournament in world cricket', Twitterati go berserk as RCB edge MI after thrilling Super Over finish

Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore managed to beat Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians on Monday after an exciting game of cricket at IPL 2020.

Be it the rise of Ishan Kishan, who fell just one run short of a century, or the economical bowling by Washington Sundar, who gave only 12 runs in four overs, the RCB-MI match had quite a few memorable moments and Twitter celebrated all of them. Here are some Twitter reactions from Monday's game.

Delhi Capitals'Ravichandran Ashwin said the twists and turns in the RCB vs MI game came just when “one thought that it was going to be tough to beat the heat from [the previous match between the Kings and Rajasthan Royals]”.

What a game🔥🔥 tonight, just when one thought that it was going to be tough to beat the heat from last night. Well done @RCBTweets and @mipaltan . 👏👏 #IPL2020 — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) September 28, 2020

Harsha Bhogle shared similar sentiments.

Two great super overs. We thought we had seen it all yesterday. And now this. Just the best tournament in world cricket. #Dream11IPL — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 28, 2020

Former South Africa cricketer JP Duminy was impressed with the “back to back thrillers”.

Back to back thrillers.. gotta luv @ipl well done @RCBTweets — JP Duminy (@jpduminy21) September 28, 2020

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Dinesh Karthik was left in awe of IPL as the first 10 matches of the league had two matches that ended in a tie and went to the super over.

Ten games , 2 super overs in that !! 😮😮😮😮 What a beautiful tournament @IPL You have got to enjoy the competition amongst all teams #cricketisthewinner Enjoying the fact that you don’t feel like the crowd is missing when watching on tv @Sanjog_G @StarSportsIndia — DK (@DineshKarthik) September 28, 2020

India cricket team head coach Ravi Shastri praised Washington Sundar’s miserly bowling as he called it the “Best IPL performance so far in 2020”.

In a batsman’s world - from Chennai to Washington. Best IPL performance so far in 2020. Special ✊ #IPL2020 #RCBvMI pic.twitter.com/xIW97CnIxB — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) September 28, 2020

Sachin Tendulkar congratulated both the sides for giving cricket lovers a wonderful game. He did not forget to appreciate Washington’s spell.

A fantastic spell by @Sundarwashi5. His ability to keep watching the batsman’s feet till the last moment and adjust his line and length is a special ability.#RCBvMI #IPL2020 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 28, 2020

Many, including Yuvraj Singh, opined that MI should have sent Pollard-Kishan duo to bat in the super over.

I think @KieronPollard55 and @ishankishan51 should have come to bat in the super over ! They were set bodies were warm ! I think @rcb will just get out of jail here ? What say #IPL2020 cause @rcb has mr 360 @ABdeVilliers17 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) September 28, 2020

Rohit Sharma explained later that the youngster was tired but fans were left wondering whether the results would have been different if Kishan came down to bat again.

Here are some other former and current players who were left “speechless” after the match.

Cmon india .. don’t go any where it’s IPL....fasten ur seat belts .. just WOW..@bcci @IPL — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) September 28, 2020

Well at least I’m on my couch 😂 #IPL2020 — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) September 28, 2020