Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Sunirsers Hyderabad have appointed England's World Cup-winning coach Trevor Bayliss as their head coach. He replaces former Australia cricketer Tom Moody at the helm of the side. Bayliss will relinquish his responsibilities with Three Lions at the conclusion of the Ashes against Australia in August and September.

Moody was appointed as SRH coach in 2012 and has led the team to playoffs in 2013, 2017, 2018, 2019 including a title win in 2016. He thanked the players, support staff and fans on Twitter following the announcement. "It’s been a privilege to work for Sunrisers Hyderabad, I have made many friendships and good memories. The success we’ve enjoyed over the 7 yrs is a testament to a hard working team on and off the field. A special thank you to the players, support staff and all the fans," he tweeted.

Australia's Bayliss had coached Kolkata Knight Riders from 2012 to 2015 during which they won two titles.

In a statement, SRH said, "After very careful consideration, the Sunrisers franchise has decided to take a new direction with the Head Coaching role and will be parting ways with the services of Tom Moody. Trevor Bayliss, England's 2019 World Cup-winning coach, has been appointed Head Coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad. Trevor has already won 2 IPL trophies with KKR and has also won the Big Bash League and Champions League with Sydney Sixers. He is a proven winner and we feel that his successful track record will be ideal in taking Sunrisers Hyderabad forward."

"We would like to thank Tom Moody who has made an enormous impact with the franchise, helping us achieve 5 playoff appearances over the past 7 years, including a much-treasured championship in 2016. We would also like to thank him for his work ethic and leadership over our journey and wish him all the success moving forward."

Bayliss, had been in charge of England since 2015 and led them to the top of the One-Day International rankings last year, and most recently their first-ever World Cup title. He has a contract until September.

England’s director of cricket Ashley Giles had said in February that they are almost certain to have one coach in charge of their Test, One Day International and Twenty20 teams after Bayliss completes his stint.