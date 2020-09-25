IPL 2020: Sunil Gavaskar faces Twitter backlash over controversial Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma remark

Former Indian batsman Sunil Gavaskar is facing backlash on Twitter for his controversial comments on Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma during the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kings XI Punjab match in the IPL on Thursday.

The match between the two teams saw the RCB skipper and his team suffer a huge 97-run defeat at the hands of Kings XI Punjab. Kohli dropped his KXIP counterpart KL Rahul twice, and the right-hander went on to score an unbeaten 132 off just 69 balls.

Rahul's innings was dotted with 14 fours and seven sixes. In the penultimate over, he hit Dale Steyn for 26 runs before hitting Shivam Dube for a four and two sixes in the final three balls of the last over. Kings XI Punjab went on to put up a total of 206 for 3 in the shortest format of the game.

Kohli, on the other hand, was sent back to the pavilion with just 1 run while RCB were all out at 109 in 17 overs.

Post Kohli failing to deliver with the bat, Sunil Gavaskar made a surprising comment which has not gone down well with a number of cricket fans. Gavaskar dragged Kohli's wife, actress Anushka Sharma, while criticisng the cricketer and said that the RCB skipper only trained against Anushka's balling during the lockdown.

Fans were, however, not impressed and many called Gavaskar out for getting personal. Here's how social media reacted to Gavaskar's remarks:

Gavaskar sahab saying : "Inhone lockdown me to bas Anushka ki gendon ki practice ki hai" 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 — Mateo Madridista (@Don_Mateo13) September 24, 2020

Heard this live and the guy laughed. He has always been in the news for making some really unacceptable remarks "jokingly" while in the commentary box but this isn't okay. Who gave him the right to drag somebody's family into it irrespective of the context he meant it in? https://t.co/4MeFZNOdx4 — m (@Manasa2922x) September 24, 2020

This is so disgusting. The way they don't forget to bring Anushka whenever he doesn't perform is so filthy. In whatever context he said, this statement cannot be justified. It isn't funny at all. https://t.co/0uJXjaSijl — Anisha (@anishaj16) September 24, 2020

Gavaskar sir have u now completely lost it or something? A senior cricketer saying such stuff about anyone let alone ICTs captain. Man u lost all the respect we had for you. — Riya⁷ (@sassy_me22) September 24, 2020

He sometimes does pretty vile and perverted commentary under the name of jokes — Jardani Jovonovich (@John_Wick__4) September 24, 2020

Why would they drag her every damn time! I never hear anyone taking Ritika or Sakhshi's name like this 😐 — ♛ (@Yaassx_) September 24, 2020

A user also demanded that BCCI remove Gavaskar from commentating in matches.