Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

IPL 2020: Sunil Gavaskar faces Twitter backlash over controversial Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma remark

  • FP Trending
  • September 25th, 2020
  • 12:54:16 IST

Former Indian batsman Sunil Gavaskar is facing backlash on Twitter for his controversial comments on Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma during the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kings XI Punjab match in the IPL on Thursday.

The match between the two teams saw the RCB skipper and his team suffer a huge 97-run defeat at the hands of Kings XI Punjab. Kohli dropped his KXIP counterpart KL Rahul twice, and the right-hander went on to score an unbeaten 132 off just 69 balls.

Rahul's innings was dotted with 14 fours and seven sixes. In the penultimate over, he hit Dale Steyn for 26 runs before hitting Shivam Dube for a four and two sixes in the final three balls of the last over. Kings XI Punjab went on to put up a total of 206 for 3 in the shortest format of the game.

Kohli, on the other hand, was sent back to the pavilion with just 1 run while RCB were all out at 109 in 17 overs.

Post Kohli failing to deliver with the bat, Sunil Gavaskar made a surprising comment which has not gone down well with a number of cricket fans. Gavaskar dragged Kohli's wife, actress Anushka Sharma, while criticisng the cricketer and said that the RCB skipper only trained against Anushka's balling during the lockdown.

Fans were, however, not impressed and many called Gavaskar out for getting personal. Here's how social media reacted to Gavaskar's remarks:

A user also demanded that BCCI remove Gavaskar from commentating in matches.

Updated Date: September 25, 2020 12:54:16 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

IPL 2020: The alternative predictor
First Cricket News

IPL 2020: The alternative predictor

As we get ready for the 13th edition of the IPL, there are numerous questions that pop up: Only CSK have managed to win back to back titles, Will MI become the second team? Or will the 'even' year curse come back to haunt them? Will RCB finally manage to live up to the expectations? Will KXIP finally shrug off the tag of underachievers? Who will win the Orange Cap? And many others. What do we do with these questions? Well, we will leave it to you to answer in our alternative IPL 2020 predictor.

IPL 2020: Virat Kohli restarts quest for elusive title as RCB take on Sunrisers Hyderabad
First Cricket News

IPL 2020: Virat Kohli restarts quest for elusive title as RCB take on Sunrisers Hyderabad

Kohli has always led from the front but he knows his search for a maiden title will remain incomplete if the team doesn't perform in all departments.

IPL 2020: RCB's Adam Zampa looking forward to partner Yuzvendra Chahal, hopes to master death bowling skill
First Cricket News

IPL 2020: RCB's Adam Zampa looking forward to partner Yuzvendra Chahal, hopes to master death bowling skill

Zampa and Chahal are both wrist spinners but the Australian is eager to pick the brain of his IPL teammate when it comes to death bowling.