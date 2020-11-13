IPL 2020 Stats review: MI's lethal seamers, equal show with the bat help clinch fifth-title

Mumbai Indians became the second team to defend the IPL title after Chennai Super Kings with win over Delhi Capitals by five wickets on Tuesday. This was the fifth time that Mumbai Indians won an IPL title. This was also the sixth time that Rohit Sharma won an IPL final as a player. Mumbai Indians were the only outlier in the tournament and rightly so as they defeated all the teams at least once in the tournament.

Let’s look at their dominance with the help of the following dashboards.

IPL 2020 - Batting stats

Mumbai Indians completely dominated the tournament with six of their batsmen scoring 250-plus runs.

Four of those six batsmen hit more than 20 sixes in IPL 2020.

Five out of those six had a strike rate of 140-plus in the tournament.

IPL 2020 - Bowling stats

Mumbai Indians pacers Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah took 52 wickets between them.

MI topped the powerplay overs and death overs with best economy rate in each phase.

Mumbai Indians' pacer Trent Boult took eight wickets in the first over.