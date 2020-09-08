IPL 2020: SRH's Vijay Shankar says he chose to tweak his bowling action to make a 'bigger impact' on game

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) all-rounder Vijay Shankar has said that he has decided to tweak his bowling action a bit to make a bigger impact on the game in the new season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

In a recent interaction with Times of India, the young bowler said that working a little extra on his bowling will have the desired effect.

"I am keen to make a bigger impact on the game and that’s the reason I chose to tweak my bowling. Having said that, batting and fielding hasn’t been left behind as an all-rounder must excel in every facet of the game," he said.

The bowler also added that the coronavirus lockdown period not only saw him staying in shape by working out on the terrace of his residence but also focus on bowling. He stated that while remaining fit was the primary focus, once things eased up a little he began focussing on all aspects of his game.

"I have always felt that I could bowl a little quicker and chose to work on increasing my pace. The result of the hard yards I have put in will only be seen when I begin bowling during a match," he added.

While Shankar may not have a specific batting slot to his name, he believes that it only works to his advantage. According to him, while he would have regretted not getting a slot but he accepted it and adjusted accordingly and now likes the role of a floater.

Shankar has scored 557 runs from 33 games during his IPL career, but has only picked up two wickets.

The upcoming IPL, starting on 19 September, will played in the UAE. Dream 11 have been named as the sponsor for the upcoming season which will be played across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah.