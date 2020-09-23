IPL 2020: SRH all-rounder Mitchell Marsh ruled out of tournament; Jason Holder named replacement

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Mitchell Marsh was on Wednesday ruled out of the remainder of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) after the Australian suffered an ankle injury during their opening match.

West Indian Jason Holder has been named Marsh’s replacement, SRH confirmed on their official Twitter handle.

“Mitchell Marsh has been ruled out due to injury. We wish him a speedy recovery. Jason Holder will replace him for #Dream11IPL 2020,” read their tweet.

Marsh was bowling his first over during SRH’s first game against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday but twisted his ankle while bowling his second ball after attempting to block a drive from RCB’s Aaron Finch. Soon, he left the field after bowling just four balls, and Vijay Shankar completed his over.

He did come out to bat though but was dismissed for a golden duck by Shivam Dube.

It was a forgettable start for the Hyderabad franchise, coached by Trevor Bayliss, as they lost the match by 10 runs. They next take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Saturday.