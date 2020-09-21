IPL 2020: 'Short run nahi tha', Twitterati fumes at umpiring howler during DC-KXIP match

Former India stalwart Virender Sehwag led the criticism on Monday after an umpiring error that may have affected the outcome of the Indian Premier League (IPL) game between Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab last night.

KXIP lost to the Capitals in a super over after the teams were tied at 157 at the end of the regulation overs.

But in the 19th over of Punjab's chase, square-leg umpire Nitin Menon had signalled Chris Jordan for a short run — not grounding his bat inside the crease when running between the wickets.

TV replays showed Jordan's bat was in the crease. But nothing could be done as the third umpire does not the have authority to overturn an on-field call, unless it is referred for review.

In the super over, South African quick Kagiso Rabada struck twice to limit Punjab to just two runs, a total that Delhi overhauled in just three balls.

As social media erupted over the short-run decision, Sehwag tweeted: "I don't agree with the man of the match choice. The umpire who gave this short run should have been man of the match.

"Short Run nahin tha (It wasn't a short run). And that was the difference."

I don’t agree with the man of the match choice . The umpire who gave this short run should have been man of the match.

Short Run nahin tha. And that was the difference. #DCvKXIP pic.twitter.com/7u7KKJXCLb — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 20, 2020

Cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra posted: "One short that wasn't. Technology must take over in these cases... What if #KXIP don't make it to the final four by 2 points??"

One short that wasn’t. Technology must take over in these cases.....but that’s possible if only the third umpire spotted it in time. What if #KXIP don’t make it to the final four by 2 points?? Tight #IPL2020 is likely to be... https://t.co/juCLU375jg — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 20, 2020

KXIP co-owner Preity Zinta, too, took to Twitter, where she questioned the use of technology.

I travelled enthusiastically during a pandemic,did 6 days of Quarantine & 5covid tests with a smile but that one Short Run hit me hard. What’s the point of technology if it cannot be used? It’s time @BCCI introduces new rules.This cannot happen every year. #DCvKXIP @lionsdenkxip https://t.co/uNMXFJYfpe — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) September 21, 2020

I’ve always believed in being graceful in a win or loss & in the spirit of the game but it’s also important to ask for policy changes that improve the game in the future for everyone. The past has happened and it’s imp to move on. So Looking ahead & being positive as always 👍 — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) September 21, 2020

Former batsman Mohammad Kaif, meanwhile, congratulated Rabada and Co for their win, adding that ‘these things happen’(Referring to the short run).

IPL is a battle of fine margins. Short run, missed no ball ... Bade bade tournaments mein chhoti chhoti baatein hoti rehti hain. Credit to Rabada and Stoinis who snatched victory from the jaws of defeat!#DCvKXIP pic.twitter.com/xARr6PFNZY — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) September 20, 2020

Former India and Karnataka seamer Dodda Ganesh lamented the ‘ridiculous’ umpiring:

With technology available an umpire getting a call wrong, is ridiculous. That wrong call of a short run has robbed @lionsdenkxip the victory. Got to feel for them. But full marks to @DelhiCapitals for hanging on there till the end #DoddaMathu #IPL2020 #DCvKXIP — ದೊಡ್ಡ ಗಣೇಶ್ | Dodda Ganesh (@doddaganesha) September 20, 2020

Irfan Pathan seemed shocked, captioning his tweet ‘What abt that one short run call? #IPL2020

What abt that one short run call???? #IPL2020 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) September 20, 2020

Umpiring standards also came into question in last year's IPL, during which India captain Virat Kohli tersely commented: "We are not playing club cricket."

Kohli's team Royal Challengers Bangalore were denied a win when the umpires missed a clear no-ball by the Mumbai Indians' Lasith Malinga on the final delivery.

The world's richest T20 league is being played in the United Arab Emirates after being shifted out of India due to rising coronavirus cases.

With inputs from AFP