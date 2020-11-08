IPL 2020: Sanjay Bangar feels Shikhar Dhawan, Kane Williamson will play key roles in DC-SRH Qualifier

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Asked to bat first, splendid knocks by Saha (87), skipper David Warner (66) and Manish Pandey (44) powered Sunrisers to 219 for two.
Williamson was dropped by Devdutt Padikkal at the boundary in a difficult attempt when SRH needed 28 from 2.4 overs. The reprieve cost RCB dearly as the New Zealand captain went on to score an unbeaten 50 to help SRH chase down the modest target of 132 with two balls to spare.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Qualifier 2 of the IPL 2020 between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. This is the penultimate match of the season and the fight is on for the spot in the final. Winner of the match will play Mumbai Indians for the title on 10 November.