Cricket

IPL 2020: Sanjay Bangar feels Shikhar Dhawan, Kane Williamson will play key roles in DC-SRH Qualifier

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • November 8th, 2020
  • 16:33:08 IST
Terming Shikhar Dhawan as a 'big match player', former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar said that the Delhi Capitals opener will be a key factor for the franchise as they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 2 of the IPL 2020.
Speaking exclusively on Star Sports show Game Plan, Bangar said, “He’s a big match player… World Cup, ICC Championship, whenever he is required he has always fired for the team which he has played for."
Shikhar Dhawan in action for the Delhi Capitals. Sportzpics

Bangar added that Dhawan, being a former SRH player, would know his opponents "in and out". "He knows what is the state, he knows the Sunrisers Hyderabad in and out, because he has played for them, he knows how to tackle Rashid Khan and he goes after him. So, I believe, Dhawan is going to be a brilliant brilliant player, if Delhi Capitals have to win this game.”
Meanwhile, in SRH’s last game against RCB, Kane Williamson smashed his 14th IPL half-century to keep their title hopes alive. The former India cricketer believes that the Kiwi skipper will once again play a crucial role in SRH’s batting line up.
“He’s gone be equally important for Sunrisers Hyderabad… how a David Warner is important right at the top, but you saw in the previous game, his temperament, the ability to soak-in pressure and then put the pressure back on the opponent is a crucial quality, which not many people have. So, I believe, he’s going to be a crucial element, if SRH have to continue their march of winning five games in a row. So, he is going to be critical.”
Tags:

