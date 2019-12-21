First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
WI in IND | 2nd ODI Dec 18, 2019
IND vs WI
India beat West Indies by 107 runs
WI in IND | 1st ODI Dec 15, 2019
IND vs WI
West Indies beat India by 8 wickets
WI in IND Dec 22, 2019
IND vs WI
Barabati Stadium, Cuttack
Basil D'Oliveira Trophy Dec 26, 2019
SA vs ENG
SuperSport Park, Centurion
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

IPL 2020: Sam Curran says joining CSK will be an opportunity to 'pick the brains' of skipper MS Dhoni, coach Stephen Fleming

Sam Curran was the most expensive English player in the IPL auction at Rs 5.5 crore, bought after an intense bidding war between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals.

Press Trust of India, Dec 21, 2019 14:57:24 IST

Chennai: England all-rounder Sam Curran is looking at his entry into the Chennai Super Kings as an opportunity to "pick the brains" of seasoned captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and coach Stephen Fleming.

The 21-year-old Curran was the most expensive English player in the IPL auction at Rs 5.5 crore, bought after an intense bidding war between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals.

"Can't wait to come to Chennai and meet all my new teammates, playing under MS Dhoni our captain and our coach Stephen Fleming. It's obviously going to be a great opportunity for me to pick their brains and, hopefully, we can bring the trophy home to Chennai," Curran said in a video uploaded by his new franchise.

Curran had a fairly successful outing for Kings XI Punjab in the last edition, including a hat-trick but lack of consistency prompted KXIP to release him ahead of this year's auction.

He is "super excited" about joining three-time winners CSK.

"Super excited to be joining the Chennai Super Kings for the next season of the IPL. A massive thank you to the coach, management staff. I just want to say I can't wait to play in front of the home fans in Chennai. I felt some amazing things, I was lucky enough to play last year against Chennai, and to play in front of the home fans this year is going to be really special. Hopefully, we can put in some great performances for the fans," he signed off.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Dec 21, 2019 14:57:24 IST

Tags : Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2020, IPL 2020 Auction, Kings XI Punjab, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Sam Curran, Stephen Fleming

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all