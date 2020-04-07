First Cricket
IPL 2020: Safety first, but won't mind matches behind closed doors if need arises, says Harbhajan Singh

Former Indian spinner and commentator Harbhajan Singh feels a lot of lives are on the line amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and thus, the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) must proceed only when normalcy returns

FirstCricket Staff, Apr 07, 2020 12:22:10 IST

Former Indian spinner and commentator Harbhajan Singh feels a lot of lives are on the line amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and thus, the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) must proceed only when normalcy returns. Harbhajan, a veteran of 413 Test wickets, added that he was fine with cricket behind closed doors as this ensures safety of the players and fans.

IPL 2020: Safety first, but wont mind matches behind closed doors if need arises, says Harbhajan Singh

File image of Harbhajan Singh. Sportzpics

Expressing his views on the possibility of IPL 2020 in Star Sports’ Cricket Connected Show, Harbhajan said: "Spectators are important, but if the situation arises, I don’t mind playing without them. Yes, as a player I won’t get the vibe, but this will ensure that every fan will get to watch IPL on their TV."

"We will have to be cautious about everything and should prioritize players’ safety by ensuring that the match venues, team hotels, flights are properly sanitized. A lot of lives are on the line so we should organise IPL when everything is fine.”

The Turbanator hopes the cash rich-league will resume soon and added that he badly missed the on-field action.

“I miss matches the most, was hoping that I would get to play 17 matches (including finals) after a year's gap. I miss our visits to the ground, the hordes of fans waiting to greet us, the bikes that used to ride along our bus and am sure that every fan is missing this as well. I hope that IPL happens soon, till then I will keep myself fit," the 39-year-old said.

On 13 March, in wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, the BCCI had decided to suspend IPL 2020. In another major development for India, the country’s prime minister Narendra Modi declared a three-week lockdown which would last till 15 April. As a result, further postponement or cancellation of the cash-rich league now looks inevitable.

Updated Date: Apr 07, 2020 12:22:10 IST

