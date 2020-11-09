Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

IPL 2020: Sachin Tendulkar shares inspirational message for MI ahead of title clash against DC

  • FP Trending
  • November 9th, 2020
  • 15:01:45 IST

Defending IPL champions Mumbai Indians are gearing up to take on Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2020 final. DC defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 17 runs on Sunday in the Qualifier 2 match on Sunday to set up the title clash.

Ahead of the finals, MI posted a short clip on their official Twitter handle. In the video, the legendary Sachin Tendulkar elaborated on the legacy of the team and sent a motivated message to the players ahead of their clash in the final.

In the video, Sachin stated that when the team knows that everyone, right from the owners to the support staff is supporting and backing the team, the players should know that they are not going out just as an individual, but rather the entire force is with them and they are all looking to push the team and help bring the best out of them.

The caption to the video clip read, "When you go out to play for Mumbai Indians, it's not just you, an entire force is with you!"

He also said, "The first and the most important thing, it’s one family," before stating that they all stay together through ups and downs and in life as there are going to be challenges and speed breakers along the way.

MI became the first side in the franchise to both win and lose a match by 10 wickets in the same IPL season. The team managed to beat CSK in Match 41 in Sharjah, but faced a 10-wicket loss in the hands of SRH in their last league game.

