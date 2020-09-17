IPL 2020 RR Quiz: How well do you know the 2008 champions Rajasthan Royals?

Despite beginning their Indian Premier League (IPL) journey in incredible fashion by winning the very first season of the league, the Rajasthan Royals have struggled in recent years, with an amalgam of poor performances, unwise picks in auctions and difficult draws preventing them from adding to their tally of trophies.

This time around, they will be looking to right a few wrongs and finally go the distance in the tournament, having retained some key squad players and added a few fresh faces.

Ahead of the new season, take our Rajasthan Royals quiz to test the extents of your knowledge on Steve Smith and Co:

With inputs from Agencies.