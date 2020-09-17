IPL 2020 RR Quiz: How well do you know the 2008 champions Rajasthan Royals?

Despite beginning their Indian Premier League (IPL) journey in incredible fashion by winning the very first season of the league, the Rajasthan Royals have struggled in recent years, with an amalgam of poor performances, unwise picks in auctions and difficult draws preventing them from adding to their tally of trophies.
This time around, they will be looking to right a few wrongs and finally go the distance in the tournament, having retained some key squad players and added a few fresh faces.
Ahead of the new season, take our Rajasthan Royals quiz to test the extents of your knowledge on Steve Smith and Co:
Warne, who was the Royals skipper when they clinched the Indian Premier League cup in its inaugural edition in 2008, will join the team in the UAE and also represent the club as its ambassador.
With experience Aaron has matured. He has started understanding his body a lot better and, to cut down on injuries, he's got a lot smarter. The training procedures haven't changed much - it's the decision-making that has.
David Miller will be playing for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL beginning 19 September after eight years with Kings XI Punjab.