IPL 2020: Royal Challengers Bangalore Factbox, the dragons without fire

IPL titles: 0

Royal Challengers Bangalore have been the dragons without fire over the years. Season after season they boast of a formidable team, consisting of world beaters especially in the batting line-up, on paper and most of the time they have disappointed. In the last three years, they have finished last twice. Overall they have ended up runners-up in three seasons but apart from that, they have made it to the Playoffs/Semis just twice.

Here's how they have fared year on year

How did they fare the previous season: It was another disastrous season for RCB as they finished last (8th) for the second time in three years. They lost the first six games of the season, they tried to resurrect but it they had left it too late. They ended up with eight losses and five wins with one no result in 14 matches.

Win Percentage: RCB possess the third-lowest win percentage of all teams (for teams to have played more than 100 matches) – 47.45 and is one of only three teams who have lost more than they have won. Of the 181 matches played, they have won 83 and lost 92 with four ending in no result.

Highest Run-getter: Virat Kohli

RCB have the best batsman in the world in their line-up. He is also the top run-getter in the league with 5412 runs from 169 innings at 37.84. He has scored five tons, the most in the league and the second-most number of 50-plus scores – 41.

Highest wicket-taker: Yuzvendra Chahal

Chahal has been the backbone of the RCB bowling line-up which has struggled over the years. In his six years at the franchise, he's picked up 100 wickets from 82 innings at 22.84. He's possessed an impressive economy rate of 7.77 and a strike rate of 17.6 and his two four-fers to his name.

Highest individual score: Chris Gayle 175 not out vs Pune Warriors at Bengaluru in 2013

23 April 2013 was the day the Universe Boss went berserk and clobbered the Pune bowlers all over the part at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. He was unstoppable that day as he hammered 13 fours and 17 sixes on his way to 175 not out off 66 balls. He propelled RCB to 263/5 and then the team restricted Pune to 133/9 to win the match by 130 runs. Gayle's 175 not out still stands as the highest individual score in the league.

Highest team score: The Gayle Storm that hit Pune Warriros was also the day RCB registered their highest total in the league – 263/5. Gayle also ended up getting two wickets in the match going with his unbeaten 175.

Favourite opponent: Delhi Capitals

Delhi is the only side against whom RCB have won more than they have lost (For teams against whom RCB has played 10 or more matches). They have won 13 of their 23 matches and lost eight with a win percentage of 61.36 percent.

Bogey team: Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians have had the wood over RCB winning 16 of the 25 matches and losing nine. RCB, with 36 percent against MI, have their lowest win percentage against any team (For teams against whom RCB has played 10 or more matches)

When they played in the UAE: In the 2014 edition, RCB started off in style with two thumping wins in first two games. But then lost their way losing the next three to make it two wins and three losses from five matches in the UAE leg.

Lesser known facts:

RCB hold the record for highest and lowest scores in the league. Highest - 263/5 vs PWI at Bengaluru in 2013. Lowest - 49 vs KKR at the Eden Gardens in 2017, Chasing 132, RCB were bundled out for 49 as KKR bowlers ran riot at the Eden Gardens. No batsman even managed a double digit score.

RCB has hit 1130 sixes in the tournament so far – the most by any team.

There have been 13 centuries recorded in the RCB jersey so far in the tournament – the most by any team.

Yuzvendra Chahal has taken 51 wickets at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in IPL from 42 matches at a SR of 16.61 – the most by any RCB bowler at a venue in IPL.

Virat Kohli has scored 2346 runs at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in IPL from 75 matches at an average of 36.66 – the most by any RCB batsman at a venue in IPL.

Purchases, releases and squad

IPL 2020 auctions players bought: Aaron Finch, Chris Morris, Dale Steyn, Isuru Udana, Joshua Phillippe, Kane Richardson, Pavan Deshpande, Shahbaz Ahamad

IPL 2020 players traded in: None

IPL 2020 retained players: Virat Kohli, Moeen Ali, Yuzvendra Chahal, Parthiv Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Pawan Negi, Devdutt Padikkal, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Navdeep Saini, AB de Villiers.

Released players: Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Akshdeep Nath, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Colin de Grandhomme, Prayas Ray Barman, Tim Southee, Kulwant Khejroliya, Himmat Singh, Heinrich Klaasen, Milind Kumar.

Full squad:

Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Mann, Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Dale Steyn, Isuru Udana, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Pavan Deshpande Parthiv Patel, Joshua Philippe, Shahbaz Ahamad

