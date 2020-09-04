IPL 2020: RCB’s Umesh Yadav says Virat Kohli’s captaincy style suits all formats of game

Royal Challengers Bangalore's pacer Umesh Yadav said Virat Kohli's aggressive captaincy style suits all formats of the game.

In a recent interaction with Sportstar, Yadav said the Indian captain gives importance to pacers and believes in them.

"His (Virat’s) aggressive brand of captaincy suits the team in all formats. Fast bowlers, especially in Twenty20 cricket, enter with an aggressive mindset. It is about maintaining an attacking attitude and not a defensive one. When you are always looking to take wickets, your head is in the right place,” Yadav said.

The pacer also revealed that the pitches on which Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have been practising is sticky and flat and bowlers will have to plan and adapt as per the conditions.

"If there is no seam or swing movement and there is no pace off the pitch, then you need to hit the deck hard to extract pace. It depends on what kind of surfaces we get once the tournament begins," he said.

Viral Kohli-led team are currently training at the ICC Academy in Dubai.