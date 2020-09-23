IPL 2020: RCB's Chris Morris recovering from side strain, unlikely for game against KXIP

South Africa all-rounder Chris Morris is unlikely to be available for Royal Challengers Bangalore's match against Kings XI Punjab on Thursday after suffering a side strain, the team's Director of Cricket Operations Mike Hesson said.
Morris, who was bought for Rs 10 crore by RCB in a bid to strengthen its weak death bowling department, had also missed the team's opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
"Chris Morris unfortunately picked up a slight side strain a few days ago, he would have played a huge role through the middle and death overs, his batting would have had a huge impact as well," Hesson said in a video posted by on RCB's Twitter handle.
"This does change the balance of our side, he is a three in one cricketer, he is not easy to replace and as a result, we had to change the structure of our side.
"Hopefully, Chris will come into consideration for selection in a game or two, we will continue to monitor him," he added.
After a nightmarish 2019 season where they finished last, RCB began this year's IPL campaign on a positive note, registering a 10-run victory over SRH.
The 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League had to be moved to the UAE from India due to the COVID-19 crisis.
