IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals to play two home games in Guwahati, confirms Assam Cricket Association

Assam Cricket Association secretary Devajit Lon Saikia confirmed that the ACA has also approved the Royals' request to set up a cricket academy in the state which will be the third Royals academy.

FirstCricket Staff, Nov 07, 2019 12:12:38 IST

Chandigarh: Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals have confirmed that they will play at least two of their home games for the upcoming season at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati, Assam. The move marks the first time that the IPL will be played in the northeast region of the country since the league's inception back in 2008.

Representational Image. Sportzpics

"The Rajasthan Royals had earlier requested the BCCI to allow them to play some of their home matches in Guwahati, and the Committee of Administrators (CoA) had on 13 August approved their request," said Devajit Lon Saikia, Secretary of the Assam Cricket Association (ACA), as per a report in the Times of India. "The approval was placed and accepted in the IPL governing council, chaired by former India batsman Brijesh Patel, at the BCCI headquarters on Tuesday."

During this year's edition of the IPL, Assam's Riyan Parag performed well for the Royals. Saikia confirmed that the ACA has also approved the Royals' request to set up a cricket academy in the state. This will be the third Royals' cricket academy.

"At present, the Royals have a couple of academies in different cities and are set to open their third academy in collaboration with the ACA in Guwahati. As of now, we have not come up with the nomenclature but the academy is likely to be set up in January," said Saikia.

Further, the ACA is also preparing to host an international fixture, an India vs Sri Lanka T20I scheduled for 5 January. The Barsapara Stadium hosted its first T20I which was played between India and Australia in 2017 and then hosted an ODI between India and the West Indies in October last year.

