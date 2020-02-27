IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals to play season's first two home matches at Guwahati's Barsapara Stadium
The Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati will host former champions Rajasthan Royals' first two home matches during the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said on Thursday.
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 AUSW Vs BANW Australia Women beat Bangladesh Women by 86 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 INDW Vs NZW India Women beat New Zealand Women by 3 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 WIW Vs PAKW Pakistan Women beat West Indies Women by 8 wickets
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 ENGW Vs THAW England Women beat Thailand Women by 98 runs
- ACC Western Region T20, 2020 KWT Vs UAE United Arab Emirates beat Kuwait by 102 runs
- ACC Western Region T20, 2020 QAT Vs UAE United Arab Emirates beat Qatar by 28 runs
- Australia in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2020 SA Vs AUS Australia beat South Africa by 97 runs
- West Indies in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2020 SL Vs WI Sri Lanka beat West Indies by 161 runs
- India in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2020 NZ vs IND - Feb 29th, 2020, 04:00 AM IST
- Australia in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2020 SA vs AUS - Feb 29th, 2020, 04:30 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2020 BAN vs ZIM - Mar 1st, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 SAW vs THAW - Feb 28th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 ENGW vs PAKW - Feb 28th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 NZW vs BANW - Feb 29th, 2020, 05:30 AM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England, Only Youth T20 International Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 16th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 18th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 20th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 22nd, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Delhi Violence Over CAA Protest LIVE Updates: 'For people's welfare'; SN Shrivastava visits riot-hit Khajuri Khas as security forces hold flag march
-
Centre transfers Justice S Muralidhar to Punjab and Haryana HC based on SC's 12 Feb direction; order comes on day he pulled up Delhi Police
-
Shaheen Bagh has shattered myth of oppressed Muslim woman who needs saving: Vasanth Kannabiran
-
Berlinale 2020: Pixar's Onward has a strong emotional premise but relies too heavily on slapstick humour
-
For leaders like Kapil Mishra, ideology is the fig leaf behind which the real business of politics is conducted
-
Champions League: Manchester City set aside off-field issues in clinical takedown of Real Madrid; Lyon stun under-par Juventus
-
Saudi Arabia halts entry to Mecca over fears of coronavirus outbreak; move comes just months ahead of annual hajj
-
In desert regions of Pakistan's Umerkot, a women-led initiative to grow jujube berries yields a sweet harvest
-
With revenues falling, taxman rakes up three-year-old demonetisation cases; about 15,000 jewellers sent tax demands
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|Australia
|4320
|108
|3
|England
|5253
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|3449
|105
|5
|South Africa
|3537
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4191
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6967
|124
|2
|India
|7939
|118
|3
|New Zealand
|5347
|116
|4
|South Africa
|5442
|111
|5
|Australia
|5854
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8926
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|6095
|265
|4
|India
|12141
|264
|5
|South Africa
|5248
|262
|6
|New Zealand
|7114
|245
New Delhi: The Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati will host former champions Rajasthan Royals' first two home matches during the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said on Thursday.
"They will now play Delhi Capitals & Kolkata Knight Riders on 5 & 9 April respectively in Guwahati. Both games will have an 8 PM IST start," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a release.
The Steve Smith-led Rajasthan Royals will open their campaign with an away match against Chennai Super Kings on 2 April.
"The Royals are bringing the IPL to the Northeast for the very first time, expanding cricket's footprint in the region. See you in April, Guwahati!," Rajasthan Royals wrote on their official Twitter handle.
Last year, Rajasthan Royals had made a request to play few of their matches in Guwahati and have been in talks with the Assam Cricket Association (ACA) for quite sometime. The move, which is backed by the IPL Governing Council, was however challenged by a PIL at the Rajasthan High Court earlier this year.
The reason behind such a move was Royals' unhappiness with the ailing cricketing ecosystem in the state and also their poor relation with the Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA).
The Royals also had been incurring losses due to reasons such as high demands for free tickets and mandatory allotment of seats to RCA.
The Royals had earlier played at Ahmedabad in 2010, and Ahmedabad and Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium in the 2015 season.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Feb 27, 2020 16:15:36 IST
Also See
IPL 2020: 'New decade, new RCB', Royal Challengers Bangalore launch new logo ahead of upcoming season
IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni to commence training with teammates on 2 March ahead of new season
IPL: Kings XI Punjab set to acquire Caribbean Premier League franchise St Lucia Zouks, to become second team to do so