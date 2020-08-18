IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals signs sponsorship deal with sanitary pad brand Niine in bid to drive social change

An Indian Premier League cricket team has signed a sponsorship deal with a sanitary pad brand, challenging the country's entrenched taboos around menstruation.
The Rajasthan Royals, who feature England stars Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer, said they hoped the Niine brand sponsorship will "help educate men... on a grand scale".
Deep-rooted social taboos remain in India around menstruating women. In some rural areas, women are made to sleep separately during periods and are banned from entering temples.
The Niine logo will be on the back of the player jerseys for the tournament, which this year is being held in the United Arab Emirates because of the coronavirus pandemic, starting 19 September.
"Cricket undoubtedly is the most-watched sport in the country and provides the perfect platform to address health and drive social change," the Royals said in a statement.
"Rajasthan Royals are poised to be the vehicle that will help educate men through the IPL 2020 season by building not only awareness but also understanding on a grand scale," the statement added.
A Royals spokesperson declined to give financial details of the deal when approached by AFP.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
The new IPL title sponsor to replace Chinese mobile phone company Vivo will hold the rights for only a four-and-a-half-month period and the highest bid may not necessarily end up being the winning one, the BCCI stated on Monday.
The IPL will be held in the United Arab Emirates from 19 September to 10 November in a controlled environment owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Anrich Nortje was with KKR last season but a shoulder injury cut short his chances of making IPL debut.