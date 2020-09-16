IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals Factbox, the perennial underdogs

IPL titles: 1

Rajasthan Royals started the IPL in style as the Shane Warne led side stunned everyone to lift the championship in 2008. Since then, however, they have remained the perennial underdogs, failing to repeat their maiden success. They have been very inconsistent and made to the playoffs only thrice in nine years. In between, they were suspended for two years following the spot-fixing sage.

RR had ended as runners-up in the Champions League Twenty20 in 2013.

Here's how they have fared year on year

How did they fare the previous season: Rajasthan had a poor season in 2019 as they ended seventh out of eight teams in the table. They fought hard but didn't have the power punch to finish off games as they lost close matches.

Win Percentage: Rajasthan are among five teams that have won more matches than they have lost. They have won 73 of their 147 matches and lost 69 with one ending in No Result and have a win percentage of 51.37.

Highest Run-getter: Ajinkya Rahane

Ajinkya Rahane has been RR's highest-run getter so far with 2810 runs from 93 innings at 34.26. He has a strike rate of 122.65 and has scored two hundreds and 17 fifties. However, this season he will don the Delhi Capitals jersey.

Among the current RR players, Sanju Samson is the highest run-getter with 1532 runs from 61 innings at 27.85. He has a strike rate of 131.61 and has scored one hundred and seven fifties.

Highest wicket-taker: Siddharth Trivedi

It may come as a surprise but medium pacer Siddharth Trivedi, who last played for the franchise in 2013 before being suspended for one year for not reporting approaches by a bookie during the IPL spot-fixing scandal in 2013, is the highest wicket-taker for RR. He scalped 65 wickets from 75 innings at 29.29. He had one four-wicket haul, an economy rate of 7.58, and a strike rate of 23.1.

Among the current crop, leg spinner Shreyas Gopal has the most wickets - 31 from 24 innings at 18.80 with one four-wicket haul. His economy rate is 7.37 and strike rate is 15.2.

Highest individual score: Ajinkya Rahane 105 not out vs Delhi Capitals in Jaipur in 2019

This was the second of the two centuries Rahane has scored in the league. Opening the batting, he scored 105 not out off 63 balls including 11 fours and three sixes. It helped RR post 191/6 on the board. However, it didn't end up winning Rajasthan the match as DC chased it down in the last over with four balls to spare.

Highest team score: 223/5 vs CSK in Chennai:

It was a match in which they fought hard but chasing 247, they fell short by 23 runs, ending at 223/5. Murali Vijay's 127 had lifted CSK to 246/5. For RR, Naman Ojha's (94 of 55) and Shane Watson's (60 off 25 balls) efforts went in vain.

Bonus Point: RR hold the record for the highest run chase in the league. They chased down 215 against Deccan Chargers in the 2008 edition at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. 12 years on, it still remains the highest run chase.

Favourite opponent: Royal Challengers Bangalore

Rajasthan have their best win percentage against RCB - 55.55 (For teams against whom RR has played 10 or more matches) with 10 wins from 20 matches and eight losses with two ending in No Result.

Bogey team: CSK have had a wood over Rajasthan Royals. RR have lost 14 of the 21 matches played against them and won just 7 and have the worst loss percentage 66.66 percent (For teams against whom RR has played 10 or more matches)

When they played in the UAE: Rajasthan Royals had a roller-coaster ride in the UAE in 2014. They started off with a win but then lost their way with two losses and then again got back on track to end the leg on a positive note with two consecutive wins making it three wins and two losses from five. They didn't end up qualifying for playoffs in that campaign, ending fifth.

Lesser known facts:

Rajasthan Royals have never made it to the final after the inaugural edition where they won the tournament.

RR have had the most hat-trick takers in the league: 4 - Ajit Chandila, Pravin Tambe, Shane Watson and Shreyas Gopal.

Royal were a part of the first-ever tied match in IPL history, against KKR at Cape Town in 2009. They won the match in the one-over eliminator.

Ajinkya Rahane has scored 1100 runs at an average of 39.29 in IPL at Sawai Mansingh Stadium - the most by any RR batsman at any venue in IPL

Purchases, releases and squad

IPL 2020 auctions players bought: Robin Uthappa, Jaydev Unadkat, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, Akash Singh, Kartik Tyagi, David Miller, Oshane Thomas, Anirudha Joshi, Andrew Tye, Tom Curran

IPL 2020 players traded in: Ankit Rajpoot, Mayank Markande, Rahul Tewatia

IPL 2020 Retained players: Steve Smith, Sanju Samson, Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Shashank Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Mahipal Lomror, Varun Aaron, Manan Vohra.

Released players: Ashton Turner, Shubham Ranjane, Prashant Chopra, Ish Sodhi, Aryaman Birla, Rahul Tripathi, Stuart Binny, Liam Livingstone, Sudheshan Midhun.

Full squad:

Mahipal Lomror, Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag, Steve Smith, Robin Uthappa, David Miller, Ankit Rajpoot, Mayank Markande, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Varun Aaron, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh, Oshane Thomas, Andrew Tye, Ben Stokes, Rahul Tewatia, Shashank Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anirudha Joshi, Tom Curran, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Anuj Rawat

