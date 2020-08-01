IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals captain Steve Smith says conditions in Dubai will be similar to India

Australia batsman Steve Smith is gearing up for the Indian Premier League, which is scheduled to be held in the UAE from 19 September to 8 November. He is the captain of the IPL franchise, Rajasthan Royals.

Recently, Smith fielded questions from reporters during the launch of Rajasthan Royals' behind-the-scenes documentary. On being asked how he would be approaching the tournament, Smith said that a professional cricketer has to adapt to any conditions. “Conditions in Dubai can be similar to what you get in India or it can be different, it's about adapting on the run to what the condition suits,” Smith said as quoted by Times of India.

Smith stated that as the IPL in 2014 was held in Dubai, so some of the players have experience of playing there.

However, he expressed disappointment at the fact that this time the tournament is not taking place in India. The Rajasthan Royals skipper said that they would have loved to play here.

Before the IPL 2020, Australia are going to play three-match ODI and T20I series against England. The series between the two sides is slated to begin from September 4 and it will conclude four days before the commencement of the IPL.

In the series, Smith will be playing against some of his Rajasthan Royals teammates – Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and Jofra Archer – and he hopes that the trio would not score too many runs or take too many wickets against them.