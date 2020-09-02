IPL 2020: R Ashwin says Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting in favour of run penalty as an alternative to ‘mankading’

Delhi Capitals’ newest recruit Ravichandran Ashwin on Wednesday spoke about the team’s head coach and former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting in his new YouTube video titled Oru Mellisaana Kodu.

The all-rounder stated that when he asked Ponting about his views regarding 'mankading', he said that Australians are always honest and speak their minds and felt that even if a batsman has played well, he should not get out at the non-striker's end.

The video also featured a conversation between Ashwin and Ponting, where the latter said batsmen should not 'cheat' by moving out of the crease early and called for a run-penalty instead of a run out.

Ashwin, on his part called himself a 'serial run out at a non-striker end guy' and asked Ponting his take on the dismissal.

Ponting stated that he gets where Ashwin is coming from, adding, "I wasn't trying to say that you were not justified because it's actually in the laws of the game and you can do it. So if a batsman is cheating and trying to pinch a couple of yards, then I just think we've got to find a way around trying to make batsmen stop cheating.”

He added that he does not want to see anyone running two or three yards down the wicket because it is basically cheating.

When Ashwin asked that much like no-balls being closely observed now-a-days, can the batsman be reprimanded on similar lines, Ponting agreed.

The Delhi Capitals head coach stated, "I think there should be some sort of a run penalty. If you are to get to the top of the bowling action and stop, and it shows that the batsman is cheating and is out of his crease, I think put a run penalty on him. And do it right from the start because that will stop him right away. Taking 10 runs off the team total because you've taken a yard out of the crease. Those sort of things needs to be looked at."

Earlier, Ponting had said that the franchise's new recruit Ravichandran Ashwin is one of the most successful spinners in IPL history. Ashwin was drafted into the Delhi Capitals from Kings XI Punjab, a team Ashwin had led for the last two seasons.

As per a report in CricTracker, Ponting spoke candidly about two new additions to Delhi capitals, Ashwin and Rahane.

"Ashwin has been one of the most successful spinners in IPL history. Both of them are class players, and have been long-term Indian players. Rahane has led Rajasthan for a long time as well. They have all sorts of skill, class and experience which they’ll add to our squad," Ponting was quoted as saying.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, Ashwin and Ponting met for the first time in Dubai on Tuesday ever since the latter’s comments of his desires of having a discussion with the off-spinner regarding ‘mankad’ had created a lot of controversy.

Ponting also spoke about his first net session with the DC players stating that attitude has been amazing and that he was delighted to be back in the team environment.