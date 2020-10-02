IPL 2020 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Latest Table Today: SRH move to fourth spot after beating CSK

Three defeats on a trot for MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat them by seven runs at the Dubai International Stadium.

Batting first, SRH made 164/5 thanks to sensational knocks from youngsters Priyam Garg and Abhishek Sharma. Garg remained unbeaten on 51, smashing six fours and a six while Abhishek made 31 off just 24 balls.

CSK got off to a bad start, losing four wickets for just 42. But MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja shared a 72-run partnership to keep the team in the match. Once Jadeja got out for 50, the task became tougher for Dhoni and his side.

The skipper struggled with his timings as Sunrisers defended 28 runs off the final over. Garg was named Man of the Match for his brilliant knock.

On Thursday, an all-round bowling performance guided Mumbai Indians (MI) to a 48-run win over Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) at Sheikh Zayed Stadium. MI also jumped to the top of the league table after the victory.

James Pattinson, Jasprit Bumrah, and Rahul Chahar picked three wickets each while Trent Boult and Krunal Pandya scalped one as KXIP could only manage 143/8 in 20 overs in reply to a target of 192.

Earlier, MI made a slow start to the innings after being asked to bat first as they lost opener Quinton de Kock in the very first over. But Rohit Shamra held the innings together with his 38th IPL fifty. Later, Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya bludgeoned the KXIP bowling attack in the death overs to take MI to 191/4.

With the victory on Friday, SRH moved to fourth spot while CSK remained at the bottom.

Here's the IPL 2020 points table in detail:

Team Position Matches Won Lost NR Net RR Points MI 1 4 2 2 0 +1.094 4 DC 2 3 2 1 0 +0.483 4 KKR 3 3 2 1 0 +0.117 4 SRH 4 4 2 2 0 -0.084 4 RR 5 3 2 1 0 -0.219 4 RCB 6 3 2 1 0 -1.450 4 KXIP 7 4 1 3 0 +0.521 2 CSK 8 4 1 3 0 -0.719 2

Here's a look at the current Orange and Purple Cap holders in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League:

Orange Cap: Mayank Agarwal (KXIP), 246 runs

Purple Cap: Mohammad Shami (KXIP), 8 wickets

