IPL 2020 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Latest Table Today: SRH jump to third spot after 69-run win over KXIP

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) extended Kings XI Punjab’s (KXIP) woes in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 as they inflicted a massive 69-run defeat on KL Rahul’s men in Dubai on Thursday.
This is KXIP’s fifth defeat in six games, and with their Net Run-Rate (NRR) reading a rather disappointing -1.205 as they continue to occupy the bottom of the table, their playoff hopes are all but over unless they’re able to produce a miraculous comeback like Mumbai Indians did in the 2014 edition.
SRH, who were propelled by half-centuries from Jonny Bairstow (97) and skipper David Warner (52) followed by a brilliant spell by Rashid Khan (3/12), move ahead of Chennai Super Kings on the points table to the fifth spot.
Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC) continue to occupy the top two spots on the points table with eight points apiece, the defending champions ranked ahead thanks to their superior NRR. That could however, change on Friday when DC take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Sharjah on Friday.
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), who staged an impressive comeback against CSK to register a 10-run win, are ranked third at the moment.
Here's the IPL 2020 points table in detail:
|Position
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|NR
|Net RR
|Points
|1
|MI
|6
|4
|2
|0
|+1.488
|8
|2
|DC
|5
|4
|1
|0
|+1.060
|8
|3
|SRH
|6
|3
|3
|0
|+0.232
|6
|4
|KKR
|5
|3
|2
|0
|+0.002
|6
|5
|RCB
|5
|3
|2
|0
|-1.355
|6
|6
|CSK
|6
|2
|4
|0
|-0.371
|4
|7
|RR
|5
|2
|3
|0
|-0.826
|4
|8
|KXIP
|6
|1
|5
|0
|-0.431
|2
Here's a look at the current Orange and Purple Cap holders in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League:
Orange Cap: KL Rahul (KXIP), 313 runs
Purple Cap: Kagiso Rabada (DC), 12 wickets
