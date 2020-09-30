IPL 2020 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Latest Table Today: SRH earn first points as CSK drop to bottom

Jonny Bairstow struck a half century and Rashid Khan plucked 3-14 against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Tuesday to give Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) their first victory in the Indian Premier League.

Bairstow made 53 off 48 balls on a slow wicket at Sheikh Zayed Stadium as Hyderabad scored 162-4 after Delhi captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to field.

Rashid then used the conditions well with his sharp leg-spin bowling and grabbed the wickets of Shikhar Dhawan (34), Iyer (17) and Rishabh Pant (32) to restrict Delhi to 147-7 and give Hyderabad a 15-run win.

SRH who were at the bottom of the table before the match have now moved to the sixth spot after collecting their first points. MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are now at the eighth spot.

The table is led by Rajasthan Royals (RR) who are the only team to be unbeaten so far in the tournament. RR are followed by DC, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Mumbai Indians (MI) at second, third, fourth and fifth spots respectively.

Kolktakata Knight Riders sit at the seventh spot in the league table.

Here's the IPL 2020 points table in detail:

Team Position Matches Won Lost NR Net RR Points RR 1 2 2 0 0 +0.615 4 DC 2 3 2 1 0 +0.483 4 RCB 3 3 2 1 0 -1.450 4 KXIP 4 3 1 2 0 +1.498 2 MI 5 3 1 2 0 +0.654 2 SRH 6 3 1 2 0 -0.228 2 KKR 7 2 1 1 0 -0.767 2 CSK 8 3 1 2 0 -0.840 2

Here's a look at the current Orange and Purple Cap holders in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League:

Orange Cap: KL Rahul (KXIP), 222 runs

Purple Cap: Kagiso Rabada (DC), 7 wickets

Also Read:

Click here to read factboxes of all IPL teams

Click here for full IPL 2020 Schedule

Click here to read all IPL team previews

Click here to read IPL FAQs (Frequently Asked Questions)

Click here to view the updated IPL points table

Click here to view the updated Orange Cap holder standings

Click here to view the updated Purple Cap standings