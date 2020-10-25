IPL 2020 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Latest Table Today: RR stun MI in 8-wicket win, CSK eliminated

Rajasthan Royals continued a weekend of surprise results in the Indian Premier League by chasing down a 196 run target against Mumbai Indians on Sunday. In so doing, RR have moved up in the points table and ensured Chennai Super Kings, who had beat Royal Challengers Bangalore earlier in the day, won't make the playoffs. It is the first time in IPL history that CSK won't be part of the playoffs.

Badly needing a win to keep their outside playoff hopes alive, Ben Stokes and Sanju Samson's unbeaten 152-run stand saw RR chase down 196 against arguably the best bowling lineup in the IPL. Robin Uthappa and Steve Smith fell cheaply but that didn't deter Stokes and Samson who started slowly before picking up pace and never let off.

Stokes led the attack and Samson followed soon enough with some glorious hitting from both. No one was spared: Boult went for 40, Pattinson 40 (from 3.2), Bumrah 38, Krunal 20, Polard 18 (from 2) and Chahar 36 (from 3). At one stage RR were 107/2 from 12 overs and then suddenly 172/2 from 16 with runs flowing all around.

Earlier, MI also enjoyed a late flourish. They looked to be in trouble after three quick wickets in the middle but were salvaged and given an imposing total to defend by Hardik Pandya. His blistering 60 runs from 21 balls steered Mumbai to 195 runs on the board with 74 coming in the last four overs.

In the day game on Sunday, RCB asked CSK to bowl but the decision did not turn out to be great one for Virat Kohli and Co as they struggled to get going on the slow pitch.

The highest run-getter for RCB was their captain Virat Kohli, who scored 50 off 43 balls. But the other batsmen did not step and that really hurt RCB in the end. They managed 145/6 at the end 20 overs which captain Kohli later said was enough to pull off a win.

However, the Bangalore bowlers did not ball as per the plan. Chennai's Ruturaj Gaikwad finally got among runs with his unbeaten 51-ball 65, which included 4 fours and 3 sixes. Ambati Rayudu and MS Dhoni also played good hands to take CSK past the winning mark.

Here's the IPL 2020 points table in detail:

Position Team Matches Won Lost NR Net RR Points 1 MI 11 7 4 0 +1.252 14 2 DC 11 7 4 0 +0.434 14 3 RCB 11 7 4 0 +0.092 14 4 KKR 11 6 5 0 -0.476 12 5 KXIP 11 5 6 0 -0.103 10 6 RR 12 5 7 0 -0.505 10 7 SRH 11 4 7 0 +0.029 8 8 CSK 12 4 8 0 -0.602 8

Here's a look at the current Orange and Purple Cap holders in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League:

Orange Cap: KL Rahul (KXIP), 567 runs

Purple Cap: Kagiso Rabada (DC), 23 wickets

