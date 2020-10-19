IPL 2020 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Latest Table Today: RR move to fifth spot after win over CSK

Yet another day and yet another defeat for Chennai Super Kings (CSK). On Monday, MS Dhoni-led team succumbed to seven-wicket loss against Rajasthan Royals at Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium.

Dhoni won the toss and opted to bat first but CSK's batsmen struggles to get going. Only Ravindra Jadeja made a decent score of 35 off 30 balls while Dhoni scored a run a ball 28. In the end, CSK ended up making 125-5 after 20 overs.

During the chase, Rajasthan Royals lost three wickets for just 28 runs but Jos Buttler and Steve Smith shared a good partnership to take their team home. Buttler played with intent and remained unbeaten till the end, scoring 70 off just 48 balls. Rajasthan chased down the total with 15 balls to spare.

With the win, RR has now moved to fifth spot on the table with 10 points.

On Sunday's second Super Over finish, Kings XI Punjab beat Mumbai Indians in a second decider to move out of the bottom place in the IPL 2020 standings on Sunday. Earlier in the day, it was the Kolkata Knight Riders who got the better of Sunrisers Hyderabad.

KXIP and MI were locked at 176 runs after 40 overs and then 5 runs each from the first Super Over. This necessitated a second super over where KXIP chased down 12 runs with two balls to spare courtesy Mayank Agarwal and Chris Gayle. The win has taken KXIP to sixth in the table, their second straight win. For Mumbai, though, it is the first loss in six games and just the third of the season. With the defeat, MI take the second spot with Delhi Capitals (DC) top.

Between KKR and SRH, it was Lockie Ferguson who rattled the stumps of both David Warner and Abdul Samad to restrict SRH to 2/2 as they failed to play out the full over. In the end, KKR completed the formalities with two balls to spare.

Here's the IPL 2020 points table in detail:

Position Team Matches Won Lost NR Net RR Points 1 DC 9 7 2 0 +0.921 14 2 MI 9 6 3 0 +1.201 12 3 RCB 9 6 3 0 -0.096 12 4 KKR 9 5 4 0 -0.607 10 5 RR 10 4 6 0 -0.591 8 6 SRH 9 3 6 0 +0.008 6 7 KXIP 9 3 6 0 -0.262 6 8 CSK 10 3 7 0 -0.463 6

Here's a look at the current Orange and Purple Cap holders in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League:

Orange Cap: KL Rahul (KXIP), 525 runs

Purple Cap: Kagiso Rabada (DC), 19 wickets

