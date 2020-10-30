IPL 2020 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Latest Table Today: RR end KXIP's winning run, keep playoff hopes going

Rajasthan Royals once again chased down a target and picked up their second straight win to beat Kings XI Punjab by 7-wickets in Match 50 of the 2020 Indian Premier League. The two points meant RR stay in with a chance of qualifying for the playoffs. KXIP can still make it up but need things to go their way and a win in their last game of the league stages to make it forward.

KXIP, RR and KKR are all on 12 points and the result means either of RCB or DC will finish in the top two. MI are the only team to have qualified for the playoffs so far.

Asking KXIP to bat first, Chris Gayle and KL Rahul put together a 100-run stand for the second wicket. Nicholas Pooran chipped in with some meaty hits to help the score along. In the end, Gayle went for 99 as KXIP put 186 to chase.

In reply, Ben Stokes provided the launchpad with 26-ball 50. Sanju Samson picked up next with a 25-ball 48. Steve Smith and Jos Buttler drove the team home comfortably to stay in the thick of things in this closing stages of the league.

Here's the IPL 2020 points table in detail:

Position Team Matches Won Lost NR Net RR Points 1 MI (Q) 12 8 4 0 +1.186 16 2 RCB 12 7 5 0 +0.048 14 3 DC 12 7 5 0 +0.030 14 4 KXIP 13 6 7 0 -0.133 12 5 RR 13 6 7 0 -0.377 12 5 KKR 13 6 7 0 -0.467 12 6 SRH 12 5 7 0 +0.396 10 8 CSK 13 5 8 0 -0.532 10

Here's a look at the current Orange and Purple Cap holders in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League:

Orange Cap: KL Rahul (KXIP), 641 runs

Purple Cap: Kagiso Rabada (DC), 23 wickets

