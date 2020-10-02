IPL 2020 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Latest Table Today: RCB take top spot after crushing RR

Opener Devdutt Padikkal and skipper Virat Kohli guided Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to an eight-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals (RR). RCB also jumped to the top spot in the league table after the victory. They currently are the only team to have six points.

Batting first, RR were rescued by a late onslaught by Rahul Tewatia and a gutsy knock by Mahipal Lomror as they put up 154/6 in their allotted 20 overs.

In reply, Devdutt Padikkal gave RCB a terrific start despite Aaron Finch falling early on. Young Padikkal scored 63 off 45. He also built a 99-run partnership with Virat Kohli, who finally found form in IPL 2020 with an unbeaten knock of 72 off 53.

RCB finished the case with five balls remaining and won the match by eight wickets.

Mumbai Indians (MI) are second in the league table, while Delhi Capitals (DC) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) occupy the other two playoff spots.

DC and KKR are playing each other tonight, in the second game of the doubleheader, and the winner should take the top spot in the league table.

Here's the IPL 2020 points table in detail:

Team Position Matches Won Lost NR Net RR Points RCB 1 4 3 1 0 -0.954 6 MI 2 4 2 2 0 +1.094 4 DC 3 3 2 1 0 +0.483 4 KKR 4 3 2 1 0 +0.117 4 SRH 5 4 2 2 0 -0.084 4 RR 6 4 2 2 0 -0.317 4 KXIP 7 4 1 3 0 +0.521 2 CSK 8 4 1 3 0 -0.719 2

Here's a look at the current Orange and Purple Cap holders in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League:

Orange Cap: Mayank Agarwal (KXIP), 246 runs

Purple Cap: Yuzvendra Chahal (RCB), 8 wickets

