Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

IPL 2020 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Latest Table Today: RCB take top spot after crushing RR

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • October 3rd, 2020
  • 19:50:29 IST

Opener Devdutt Padikkal and skipper Virat Kohli guided Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to an eight-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals (RR). RCB also jumped to the top spot in the league table after the victory. They currently are the only team to have six points.

Batting first, RR were rescued by a late onslaught by Rahul Tewatia and a gutsy knock by Mahipal Lomror as they put up 154/6 in their allotted 20 overs.

In reply, Devdutt Padikkal gave RCB a terrific start despite Aaron Finch falling early on. Young Padikkal scored 63 off 45. He also built a 99-run partnership with Virat Kohli, who finally found form in IPL 2020 with an unbeaten knock of 72 off 53.

RCB finished the case with five balls remaining and won the match by eight wickets.

Mumbai Indians (MI) are second in the league table, while Delhi Capitals (DC) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) occupy the other two playoff spots.

DC and KKR are playing each other tonight, in the second game of the doubleheader, and the winner should take the top spot in the league table.

Here's the IPL 2020 points table in detail:

Team Position Matches Won Lost NR Net RR Points
RCB 1 4 3 1 0 -0.954 6
MI 2 4 2 2 0 +1.094 4
DC 3 3 2 1 0 +0.483 4
KKR 4 3 2 1 0 +0.117 4
SRH 5 4 2 2 0 -0.084 4
RR 6 4 2 2 0 -0.317 4
KXIP 7 4 1 3 0 +0.521 2
CSK 8 4 1 3 0 -0.719 2

Here's a look at the current Orange and Purple Cap holders in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League:

Orange Cap: Mayank Agarwal (KXIP), 246 runs

Purple Cap: Yuzvendra Chahal (RCB), 8 wickets

Also Read: 

Click here to read factboxes of all IPL teams

Click here for full IPL 2020 Schedule

Click here to read all IPL team previews

Click here to read IPL FAQs (Frequently Asked Questions) 

Click here to view the updated IPL points table

Click here to view the updated Orange Cap holder standings

Click here to view the updated Purple Cap standings

Updated Date: October 03, 2020 19:50:29 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

IPL 2020: Nicholas Pooran, Rahul Tewatia, the business of hope… and a Mars mission
First Cricket News

IPL 2020: Nicholas Pooran, Rahul Tewatia, the business of hope… and a Mars mission

Oftentimes we watch sport merely to count off victory and defeat, and cold numbers dictate the analysis that follows. However, every day on the fields or in lonely hospital rooms, its practitioners teach us about believing, trusting, hoping.

IPL 2020: CSK's batting lineup lacking 'a bit of steam' without Ambati Rayudu, says skipper MS Dhoni
First Cricket News

IPL 2020: CSK's batting lineup lacking 'a bit of steam' without Ambati Rayudu, says skipper MS Dhoni

The CSK captain expressed hope that Rayudu will be available in their next game, which according to him will provide the much-needed balance to the side.

IPL 2020: Dinesh Karthik's captaincy in focus as KKR face depleted SRH with eye on first win
First Cricket News

IPL 2020: Dinesh Karthik's captaincy in focus as KKR face depleted SRH with eye on first win

Much was expected from a revamped Kolkata Knight Riders set-up but it seemed Karthik did not learn from his past mistakes and made some inexplicable decisions that led to their complete capitulation against Mumbai Indians.